The WNBA’s Chicago Sky announced Wednesday it has waived former Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor.

Chicago, which opens the regular season Friday, chose Traylor in the second round of the WNBA Draft last month.

Traylor, who helped the Hokies make the Final Four as a fifth-year senior, was one of two players waived by the Sky on Wednesday.

Traylor had no points in eight minutes in Chicago’s first preseason game. She had one point in 14 minutes in the team’s second preseason game. But she scored 13 points in 16 minutes in a win over Minnesota last weekend in the team’s third and final preseason game.

Traylor averaged 11 points, 2.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 30.9 minutes for the Hokies this year. She made 38 3-pointers and recorded 36 steals.

Traylor was the 23nd overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft. She tied her former Tech teammate Aisha Sheppard as the highest WNBA draft pick in the Hokies’ history. Sheppard was the 23rd overall pick last year, when she was drafted by Las Vegas. Sheppard was part of the Aces’ WNBA championship team as a rookie last year but was cut by the Aces last week.

MEN’S GOLF

UVa advances out of regional

Virginia finished third at an NCAA regional that concluded Wednesday in Las Vegas, earning a berth in the NCAA national championships.

UVa shot a 16-under 272 on Wednesday for a three-day day total of 49-under 815 — the best total in a regional in UVa history.

The field included 14 teams and five individuals. The top five teams and the top individual not on one of those five teams earned berths in the national championships, which will begin May 26 in Arizona. UVa’s third-place finish was the Cavaliers’ best finish at a regional.

UVa’s Ben James tied San Francisco’s Matthew Anderson for medalist honors with a 20-under 196. James, who shot a 7-under 65 on Wednesday, became the first Cavalier to finish first at a regional. He tied his own school record for the best score in a 54-hole tournament.

Corbett ties for 20th

Radford’s Bryce Corbett tied for 20th place in an NCAA regional that concluded Wednesday in Salem, S.C.

Corbett, who had earned an individual NCAA bid, shot a 6-under 66 on Wednesday for a three-day total of 7-under 209.

The field included 14 teams and five individuals.

The top five teams and the top individual not on one of those five teams earned berths in the national championships. Furman’s Sam Lape earned the individual berth to the national championships by finishing second overall in the regional with a 15-under 201.

W&L makes cut at NCAAs

Washington and Lee made the cut for the final two rounds of the NCAA Division III national championships in Nicholasville, Ky.

Only the top 18 of the 43 teams made the cut, along with the top six individuals not on one of those 18 teams.

W&L shot a 1-under 287 on Wednesday for a two-day total of 18-over 594. Transylvania also had a 594. W&L beat Transylvania in a playoff for the 18th and final spot in Thursday’s third round.

ETC.

Downs, Batth honored for academics

Radford cross-country runner and Auburn High School graduate Adam Downs and Radford women’s tennis player Ameek Batth were among eight Big South athletes who earned the league’s George A. Christenberry Award for academic excellence.

Downs, a junior, has a 4.0 GPA. He is majoring in cybersecurity and math.

Batth, a junior from India, also has a 4.0 GPA. She is majoring in media studies.