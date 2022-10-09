In the region: Clemson beats No. 24 Virginia Tech women

CLEMSON, S.C. — Makenna Morris and Hal Hershfelt scored in the first half to give the Clemson women's soccer team a 2-1 win over 24th-ranked Virginia Tech on Sunday.
The Hokies (9-4-1, 3-3 ACC) lost their second straight game since cracking the national coaches Top 25 poll.
Morris scored in the sixth minute to give the Tigers (7-4-2, 3-3) a 1-0 lead. Hershfelt added a goal in the 17th minute to extend the lead.
Taylor Price of the Hokies scored in the 25th minute.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
No. 2 UVa 2, Syracuse 2
Koby Commandant of the Orange (8-5-1, 1-4-1 ACC) scored in the 89th minute to enable Syracuse to tie the Cavaliers (10-2-2, 3-2-1) on Sunday in Charlottesville.
Syracuse took a 1-0 lead on a UVa own goal in the second minute.
Maggie Cagle of UVa scored in the 24th minute to tie the game. Jill Flammia scored in the 63rd minute to give UVa a 2-1 lead.
W&L 13, Hollins 0
Lindsay White and Grace Wielechowski each scored twice to lead the Generals (8-0-4, 3-0-1 ODAC) past Hollins (0-7, 0-4) on Sunday in Lexington.
It was the second-most lopsided win in W&L history.
The 13 goals were the second-biggest total in the Generals' history.
The Generals led 5-0 just 7:09 into the game.
W&L's 12-game unbeaten streak is the third-longest streak to begin a season in school history.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 6 UVa 2, Miami of Ohio 1
Anneloes Knol and Dani Mendez-Trendler scored to give the Cavaliers (9-3) a win over Miami of Ohio (7-6) on Sunday in Charlottesville.