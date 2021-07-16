In the region: CNU golfer leads State Open of Virginia

The U.S. Women's Am will be held next month in New York.

FOOTBALL

UVa adds recruit

Defensive end Keyshawn Burgos of Matoaca High School in Chesterfield County announced Thursday he has verbally committed to UVa.

He also had offers from Old Dominion, West Virginia, Army, Navy, James Madison and Richmond.

Burgos is rated the No. 25 prospect in the state in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.com and the No. 42 edge rusher nationally.

He had 19 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble return for a 75-yard touchdown in five games this year.

The 6-foot-4 Burgos also won the Class 5 state wrestling title at 220 pounds this year. His brother, Jaydon, is a defensive lineman at VMI.

— Tim Pearrell, Richmond Times-Dispatch

SWIMMING

VMI coach exits

VMI announced Thursday that men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Andrew Bretscher has stepped down “to pursue other career opportunities.”