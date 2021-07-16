In the region: CNU golfer leads State Open of Virginia

MIDLOTHIAN — Christopher Newport's Robb Kinder, who was the runner-up at the NCAA Division III men's golf championships this year, shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead at the State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club.
Defending champ Mark Lawrence Jr., playing in his first tournament as a professional after concluding his Virginia Tech career in May, is tied for second with 2019 champ Jack Montague of UVa, Alex Price of Christopher Newport and reinstated amateur Evan Beck (the 2010 champ) at 5-under 66.
Radford University golfers Patrick Gareiss and Nicholas Taliaferro are tied for sixth with UVa's Sam Jung at 3-under 68.
WSET will air Saturday and Sunday action of the tournament, which was held at Ballyhack Golf Club the past seven years.
GOLF
Hokie qualifies for U.S. Women's Am
RICHMOND — Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar won a one-day qualifier for the U.S. Women's Amateur.
Mahar, who played in the U.S. Women's Open last month, shot an even-par 71 at Lakeside Park Club.
The second and final U.S. Women's Am spot up for grabs at the qualifier went to College of Charleston signee Mary Kathryn Talledo, who shot a 1-over 72.
The U.S. Women's Am will be held next month in New York.
FOOTBALL
UVa adds recruit
Defensive end Keyshawn Burgos of Matoaca High School in Chesterfield County announced Thursday he has verbally committed to UVa.
He also had offers from Old Dominion, West Virginia, Army, Navy, James Madison and Richmond.
Burgos is rated the No. 25 prospect in the state in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.com and the No. 42 edge rusher nationally.
He had 19 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble return for a 75-yard touchdown in five games this year.
The 6-foot-4 Burgos also won the Class 5 state wrestling title at 220 pounds this year. His brother, Jaydon, is a defensive lineman at VMI.
— Tim Pearrell, Richmond Times-Dispatch
SWIMMING
VMI coach exits
VMI announced Thursday that men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Andrew Bretscher has stepped down “to pursue other career opportunities.”
Bretscher guided VMI for four seasons. The men’s team went 4-1 overall this year and finished fourth out of five teams at the America East Conference championships. The women’s team went 2-3 overall this year and was last out of seven teams at the conference meet.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Berry recognized
Washington and Lee's Courtney Berry (3.97 GPA) has been named a Division III first-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
TRACK AND FIELD
Cavaliers cited
UVa’s Derek Johnson (3.70 GPA) and Owayne Owens (3.88) have been named to the academic all-district first team for Division I men’s track and field/cross country.
On the women’s side, UVa’s Michaela Meyer (3.32 undergraduate GPA and a 3.89 GPA as a graduate student) earned the honor.
BASEBALL
Greenway, Plunkett honored
Ferrum outfielder Josh Greenway, a North Cross graduate who hit .345, and Roanoke designated hitter Carter Plunkett, a Patrick Henry graduate who hit .405, have been named to the small-college all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.