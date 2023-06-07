AUSTIN, Texas — Blacksburg High School graduate Cole Beck of Virginia Tech broke his own school record in the prelims of the 100 meters Wednesday on the first night of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

Beck was second in his heat and finished fourth overall with a time of 9.97 seconds. He advanced to Friday’s nine-man final.

He eclipsed his old school mark of 10.05 seconds, which he set in the 100 prelims at the NCAA East meet last month. He had a time of 9.87 seconds in the East final, but it did not count for the school record because it was wind-aided. So Beck was hoping to run a legal 9.9 at the NCAA national championships, which he did Wednesday.

Virginia’s Ethan Dabbs took second in the javelin with a throw of 260 feet, 1 inch, earning All-America honors. Tzuriel Pedigo of LSU won the title (261-9).

UVa’s Derek Johnson finished fourth overall in the prelims of the 3,000-meter steeplechase (8:35.85), with teammate Nate Mountain eighth (8:38.31). Both advanced to Friday’s 12-man final.

BASEBALL

Lynchburg 5, Johns Hopkins 2

The Hornets (47-7) beat Johns Hopkins (47-7) in the first game of the NCAA Division III World Series finals Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Lynchburg will win the title if it beats Johns Hopkins in Game 2 on Thursday. Game 3 of the finals, if necessary, would also be played Thursday.

Eric Hiett and Gavin Collins each had two hits and two RBIs for Lynchburg. Zack Potts (13-0) pitched a seven-hitter to get the win, striking out two and walking none.

ETC.

Draper, Muneses honored by ODAC

Roanoke College basketball standout Kasey Draper (Northside) has won the Harry G. “Doc” Jopson Award as the ODACs top male scholar-athlete for the 2022-23 school year in all sports.

Washington and Lee field hockey standout Tess Muneses won the Marjorie Berkley Award as the ODAC’s top female scholar-athlete.

Draper (4.0 GPA), who was an Academic All-American and All-ODAC pick as a senior, was one of Roanoke College’s valedictorians last month.

Muneses (3.9 GPA) was an All-American as a senior. She was the ODAC offensive player of the year, as well as the ODAC scholar-athlete of the year for field hockey.