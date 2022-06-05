In the region: Columbia eliminates Gonzaga

BLACKSBURG — Andy Blake had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Columbia baseball team to a 15-6 win over Gonzaga in the losers' bracket final of an NCAA regional at Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon.

Columbia (32-17), the third seed in the Blacksburg Regional, earned a berth in Sunday night's regional final against the Hokies.

Fourteenth-ranked Gonzaga (37-19), the second seed in the regional, finished 1-2 in the regional. Both losses came at the hands of Columbia.

Down 3-0 after the first inning, the Lions scored five runs in the second inning and eight in the fourth to build a 13-3 cushion.

BASEBALL

VCU 4, North Carolina 3

Connor Hujsak belted two solo homers to help the Rams (42-18) beat No. 10 overall seed North Carolina (39-20) in the winners' bracket game of an NCAA regional in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Saturday night.

UNC's Danny Serretti hit a two-run homer in the ninth to cut the lead to 4-3.

The Rams, who are the third seed in this regional, won their 17th straight game and earned a berth in the regional final.

The Tar Heels bounced back to beat Georgia 6-5 in the losers' bracket final Sunday afternoon. So UNC and VCU squared off in the regional final Sunday night.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Virginia Tech reportedly to play in Brooklyn

Virginia Tech will be heading back to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for a game in December.

The Hokies will meet Oklahoma State as part of the Hall of Fame Invitational quadrupleheader on Dec. 11, according to reports from Stadium's Jeff Goodman and CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The other three games will reportedly be Maryland vs. Tennessee; Iona vs. St. Bonaventure; and UMass vs. Hofstra. It is a single-day event, not a tournament.

The Hokies made two trips to Brooklyn in the 2021-22 season. They won the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in March. They also played in the arena against Memphis and Xavier in the NIT Season Tip-Off last November.

Oklahoma State went 15-15 overall and 8-10 in the Big 12 this year. Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton was once on Tech coach Mike Young’s staff at Wofford.

Tech and Oklahoma State last met in December 2012 in Blacksburg.

The teams were scheduled to meet in Oklahoma City in December 2020 to kick off a home-and-home series, but that 2020 game was scrapped when Tech had to redo its 2020-21 nonconference schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic. The series never took place.