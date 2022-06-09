In the region: Dabbs, Killinen shine at NCAA meet

EUGENE, Ore. — Virginia's Ethan Dabbs and Virginia Tech's Sara Killinen earned first-team All-America honors at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

Killinen took fourth in the women's hammer throw Thursday on the second night of the meet. The sophomore from Finland broke the ACC record and her own school mark with a throw of 233 feet.

Camryn Rogers of California won that event for the third straight year, breaking her own collegiate record as well as the meet record with a throw of 254-10.

On Wednesday night, Dabbs took second in the men's javelin with a throw of 261-5. Marc Minichello of Penn won with a throw of 266-3.

Dabbs, a senior who underwent Tommy John surgery last summer, became the first Cavalier in 22 years to take silver in the men's javelin at the NCAAs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Hokies, Cavs honored

Four players from Virginia Tech and four from UVa have earned All-America honors from the Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

UVa's Devin Ortiz made the second team as a utility pick. He hit .286 and went 5-1 with a 2.03 ERA on the mound.

The third team included Virginia Tech pitcher Drue Hackenberg (10-2, 3.10 ERA, 84 strikeouts), Tech shortstop Tanner Schobel (.374, 18 homers, 73 RBIs), Tech outfielder Jack Hurley (.380, 13 homers, 53 RBIs) and UVa third baseman Jake Gelof (.377, 21 homers, 81 RBIs).

The third team also included Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham, whose Sooners will be playing the Hokies in the Blacksburg Super Regional on Friday.

Hackenberg also made Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-America team, as did Virginia Tech third baseman Carson DeMartini (.333, 14 homers, 47 RBIs), UVa outfielder Casey Saucke (.360) and UVa pitcher Jay Woolfolk (3-0, 2.87 ERA).

MEN'S TENNIS

Cavs, Hokie cited

UVa's Inaki Montes de la Torre has been named the ACC player of the year, while UVa's Andres Pedroso was chosen the coach of the year for the third straight time.

Pedroso guided UVa to the NCAA and ACC titles. The Cavaliers won their final 23 matches.

Montes went 22-5 in singles. He lost in the NCAA singles quarterfinals.

UVa's Chris Rodesch, who went 26-9 in singles, joined Montes on the All-ACC first team.

The second team included UVa's Ryan Goetz and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Virginia Tech's Ryan Fishback.

UVa's Gianni Ross made the third team.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Cavaliers recognized

UVa's Emma Navarro has been named the ACC women's tennis player of the year, becoming the first Cavalier to ever earn that honor.

She went 26-2 in singles and 20-7 in doubles, earning All-America honors in both.

UVa's Natasha Subhash made the second team, with UVa's Elaine Chervinsky making the third team.