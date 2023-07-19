The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed third-round draft choice Jack Hurley of Virginia Tech.

The Tech outfielder was planning to turn pro and not return to the Hokies, so the signing was expected.

Arizona took Hurley with the 80th overall pick in last week’s draft. He reaped a signing bonus of $887,000, according to MLB.com. That was MLB’s assigned value for the 80th overall pick.

Hurley hit .320 with 17 homers and 49 RBIs as a Tech junior this year, when he made the All-ACC first team for the second straight year.

Also, the Seattle Mariners have signed 15th-round draft pick Carson Jones of Virginia Tech.

The outfielder reaped a signing bonus of $150,000, according to MLB.com. Jones hit .299 with 14 homers and 47 RBIs this season, which was his fourth year with the Hokies.

In other draft news, the San Diego Padres have signed Virginia Tech signee Blake Dickerson. So the recruit will be turning pro instead of joining the Hokies.

Dickerson, a pitcher from Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, went to San Diego in the 12th round. He reaped a signing bonus of $500,000, according to a tweet from Jim Callis of MLB.com.

BASEBALL

Dodgers demote RobertsonThe Los Angeles Dodgers have sent Franklin County High School graduate Nick Robertson back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Robertson is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings in a total of two stints with Los Angeles this season. He has pitched in nine games for Los Angeles.

Robertson was called up from Oklahoma City on June 6 and made his major-league debut on June 7. He made six appearances for Los Angeles before being demoted on June 30. He was recalled on July 6.

Arizona promotes MantiplyThe Arizona Diamondbacks have recalled former Virginia Tech pitcher Joe Mantiply from Triple-A Reno.

Mantiply is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings for Arizona this season. He has pitched in 13 games for Arizona this year.

Mantiply, who has had two stints on the disabled list this year, was demoted from Arizona to Reno on June 26.

COLLEGES

UVa, W&L tops in stateVirginia had the best overall winning percentage among the commonwealth’s Division I colleges in the 2022-23 school year, topping the all-sports survey of the sports information directors of Virginia colleges for the first time since the 2019-20 school year.

UVa teams went 261-133-8 for a winning percentage of 65.9%. James Madison was second (65.5%), with Liberty third (63.1%) and Virginia Tech fourth (58%).

On the small-college side, Washington and Lee topped the all-sports survey for the first time since the 2019-20 school year.

W&L teams went 236-77-9 for a winning percentage of 74.7%. Christopher Newport was second (73.8%).