In the region: Draft pick commits to Virginia Tech

Tommy Szczepanski, a recent high school graduate who was drafted by the Kansas City Royals last month, tweeted Monday that he has committed to the Virginia Tech baseball program.

Szczepanski was a standout pitcher at Garber High School in Essexville, Michigan. He was chosen by the Royals in the 19th round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft. But he told MLive.com that the Royals did not meet his "financial number."

Szczepanski signed with Michigan as a high school senior last fall. But according to Mlive.com, he reopened his recruitment after Erik Bakich stepped down as Michigan's coach in June to take Clemson's reins. The pitcher told MLive.com that he spent the past two weeks visiting colleges.

He has a 96 mph fastball, according to MLive.com. He was 7-1 with 98 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings as a Garber High School senior this year.

BASEBALL

Cavs sign pro contracts

Jim Callis of MLB.com tweeted that Virginia pitcher Matt Wyatt has signed with the Tampa Bay Rays for a bonus of $260,100.

Wyatt was drafted by Tampa Bay in the final round of the 20-round Major League Baseball draft last month.

He was 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA, one save and 20 strikeouts in 25 innings as a junior.

•UVa announced that All-ACC second-team pitcher Matt Gursky has signed with the New York Mets as an undrafted free agent.

The Southern Cal grad transfer was 7-3 with a 3.97 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings for UVa this year.

•UVa also announced that pitcher Will Geerdes has signed with the San Diego Padres as an undrafted free agent.

The Columbia graduate transfer was 2-0 with a 7.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 innings for UVa this year.

SOCCER

UVa women No. 4 in Top 25 poll

The UVa women's soccer team was ranked fourth in the national coaches' preseason Top 25 poll Tuesday.

UVa went 18-3-2 and made the Sweet 16 last fall.

Defending NCAA champ Florida State was ranked No. 1.

On the men's side, defending NCAA champ Clemson was ranked No. 1. Virginia Tech was first in the "also receiving votes" category of the men's poll.

Washington and Lee was ranked third in the Division III men's poll. W&L went 18-2-2 and made the NCAA semifinals last fall.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Radford reveals nonleague schedule

Radford will visit Clemson and defending Southeastern Conference tournament champ Kentucky in the upcoming season.

Radford announced its nonleague schedule Tuesday.

After hosting Roanoke College in a Nov. 2 exhibition, Radford will open the season at Kentucky on Nov. 7.

The Highlanders will host provisional Division II member Emory and Henry on Nov. 10, then visit Cincinnati on Nov. 13 for their first meeting with the Bearcats in 22 years.

Radford will visit UNC Greensboro on Nov. 16.

Radford will then play four straight home games, taking on Division II foe Bluefield State (Nov. 22), UNC Wilmington (Nov. 27), The College of Charleston (Nov. 30) and Liberty (Dec. 4).

The Highlanders will visit Division I transitional member Queens (North Carolina) on Dec. 15 and Furman on Dec. 18. They will wrap up nonleague play with a Dec. 20 visit to Clemson.

FOOTBALL

Keydets honored

VMI linebacker Stone Snyder and long snapper Robert Soderholm have been named to the Stats Perform preseason FCS All-America first team.

Richmond receiver and VMI graduate transfer Jakob Herres made the second team.