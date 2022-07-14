In the region: ESPN2 to air Virginia Tech-Tennessee women's game

ESPN announced Thursday it has chosen to televise the Virginia Tech women's basketball game at Tennessee as part of its annual Jimmy V Men's and Women's Classic.

The Tech-Tennessee game will be televised by ESPN2 on Dec. 4. The game had already been scheduled as part of a home-and-home series; the Lady Vols won in Blacksburg last December.

This is the first time Tech has been part of the Jimmy V Classic, which raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

UConn will visit Notre Dame in the other women's game of the event. That Dec. 4 duel will be the first Jimmy V Classic game to air on ABC.

The men's portion of the event will be an ESPN telecast of a Dec. 6 doubleheader at Madison Square Garden. Duke will face Iowa, and Texas will meet Illinois.

Tennessee was ranked No. 4 and Virginia Tech No. 11 in ESPN's "Way Too Early Top 25" last month. The Lady Vols return four starters from a 25-9 team that lost in the Sweet 16.

SOFTBALL

Ford earns gold with Team USA

Former Bath County High School and James Madison star Jailyn Ford was part of the U.S. national team that won gold Wednesday night at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama.

The United States beat reigning Olympic champ Japan 3-2 in Wednesday's final for its third straight world title. Monica Abbott and Ally Carda combined for 10 strikeouts in the nationally televised game, while Janae Jefferson hit a three-RBI double.

The U.S. pitching staff of Abbott, Carda, Ford, Megan Faraimo and Montana Fouts allowed a total of only four runs in the team's five games in the tournament.

BASEBALL

Royals call up ex-Keydet

The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday they have promoted former VMI standout Nathan Eaton from Triple-A Omaha.

Eaton was chosen by Kansas City in the 21st round of the 2018 major league draft. He hit .287 with eight homers and 36 stolen bases as a third-year sophomore third baseman for VMI in 2018.

Eaton made his major league debut Thursday night at Toronto. He started in center field.

He has hit .301 with 13 homers in Double-A and Triple-A combined this year, seeing action in the infield and outfield.

Eaton became the third ex-Keydet to see action in the big leagues this year. One of his 2018 VMI teammates, Josh Winder, was recently demoted to Triple-A by Minnesota.