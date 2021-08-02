In the region: Evan Hughes joins Virginia Tech radio team

Virginia Tech announced Monday that recent Tech graduate Evan Hughes has been hired as the radio play-by-play voice of Hokies women's basketball and baseball.

He succeeds Bryant Johnson, who held that job the past two school years. He left to join a video production company in Colorado.

Hughes graduated from Tech in May — the same month he won the Jim Nantz Award from the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America as the top college-student sports broadcaster in the nation.

He will also serve as Tech's assistant director of broadcast services.

Hughes will continue to do some play-by-play for ACC Network Extra, as he did when he was in college.

Hughes will also host one of the Virginia Tech radio network's two new weekly podcasts, "Hokie Sports Insider." His podcast will be about all Tech sports, while the "Hokies Game Plan" podcast will focus on football and will feature football radio play-by-play announcer Jon Laaser, football radio analyst Mike Burnop, defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelson.

