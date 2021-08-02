In the region: Evan Hughes joins Virginia Tech radio team

Virginia Tech announced Monday that recent Tech graduate Evan Hughes has been hired as the radio play-by-play voice of Hokies women's basketball and baseball.
He succeeds Bryant Johnson, who held that job the past two school years. He left to join a video production company in Colorado.
Hughes graduated from Tech in May — the same month he won the Jim Nantz Award from the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America as the top college-student sports broadcaster in the nation.
He will also serve as Tech's assistant director of broadcast services.
Hughes will continue to do some play-by-play for ACC Network Extra, as he did when he was in college.
Hughes will also host one of the Virginia Tech radio network's two new weekly podcasts, "Hokie Sports Insider." His podcast will be about all Tech sports, while the "Hokies Game Plan" podcast will focus on football and will feature football radio play-by-play announcer Jon Laaser, football radio analyst Mike Burnop, defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelson.
TRACK AND FIELD
Lomnicky 24th in Tokyo
Former Virginia Tech standout Marcel Lomnicky, who is on Slovakia's Olympic team, finished 24th overall in the men's hammer throw prelims Monday with a throw of 237 feet, 11 inches in Tokyo. The three-time Olympian and two-time NCAA champ did not advance to Thursday's 12-man final.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Clemson hires Richmond coach
Allison Kwolek, who has directed the University of Richmond to a 64-16 record since 2013, was named Clemson’s first women’s lacrosse coach Monday.
Clemson announced last summer it would add women's lacrosse, which is expected to begin competition in the spring of 2023.
Virginia Tech also was very interested in Kwolek before naming Kristen Skiera as its new coach in June.
The Spiders went to the NCAA tournament in 2018 and 2019.
— John O'Connor, Richmond Times-Dispatch