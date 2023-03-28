Cameron Fagan and Addy Greene each hit two-run homers in a four-run sixth inning as No. 11 Virginia Tech pulled away to defeat Liberty 9-5 on Tuesday evening at Tech Softball Park.

Tech sophomore Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest), who entered the game leading the nation with 178 strikeouts, struck out eight in the complete-game effort. She allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits while improving to 16-2.

Greene finished with three RBIs for the Hokies (26-6).

Megan Fortner drove in four runs for the Flames (18-13).

BASEBALL

No. 5 Virginia 8, Old Dominion 1

Ethan O’Donnell’s three-run homer highlighted a seven-run second inning as the Cavaliers (23-2) routed the Monarchs (20-5).

Roanoke 14, Guilford 7

Mason Staz went 2 for 4 with five RBIs as the Maroons (14-8, 7-1 ODAC) defeated the Quakers (10-12-1, 2-7-1).

Bridgewater 6, Washington and Lee 5

Zach Senders went 3 for 5 with a run scored as the Generals (12-9, 6-5 ODAC) fell to the Eagles (11-14).

Averett 6, Ferrum 5

Enrique Diaz’s two-run triple in the third inning gave the Panthers (7-14, 2-6 ODAC) a 4-0 lead, but the Cougars (4-15-1, 1-7) rallied to claim a road win.

Mary Washington 10, Southern Virginia 4

Will Parker went 2 for 5 with two runs scored as the Knights (7-13) fell on the road to the Eagles (19-7).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VT’s Mutts, UVa’s Clark selected to Reese’s All-Star Game

Virginia Tech senior Justyn Mutts and Virginia’s Kihei Clark were selected to play in the Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game slated to be played at 3:30 p.m. Friday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Mutts is on the East team with Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby, Notre Dame forward Nate Laszewski and Norfolk State’s Joe Bryant Jr.

Clark will play on the West team led by former Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams. Clark will be joined by Liberty guard Darius McGhee and Clemson forward Hunter Tyson.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

W&L’s Schleusner claims national award

Washington and Lee forward Mary Schleusner was named the D3hoops.com national rookie of the year Monday, becoming the first player in program history to receive a major national award.

The 6-foot-2 Schleusner averaged 14.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game in leading the Generals to a 22-win season, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Tech’s Ketchum ties for medalist honors

Virginia Tech freshman Morgan Ketchum finished in a four-way tie for first with a three-day aggregate score of 5-under 211 Sunday at the Clemson Invitational at The Reserve at Lake Keowee.

Ketchum finished in a tie for first with LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad, Clemson’s Annabelle Pancake and Illinois’ Crystal Wang.