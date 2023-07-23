MIDLOTHIAN — Former Virginia Tech standout and current pro Connor Burgess won the State Open of Virginia, which concluded Sunday at Independence Golf Club.

Burgess shot a 10-under 203 at the three-day tournament, including a 5-under 66 on Sunday. Burgess, who concluded his Tech career in 2022, made a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday.

Burgess, who reaped $9,000, became the first pro in five years to win the State Open. He hopes to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour later this year. The Independence Golf Club has become the home course for Burgess, who grew up in Lynchburg.

Florida rising freshman Rylan Shim of Centreville took second at 9-under 204. Shim, who recently qualified for the U.S. Amateur, three-putted on the 18th hole Sunday for a bogey.

Former George Mason golfer Scott Shingler, who led after each of the first two rounds, shot an even-par 71 on Sunday to finish in a four-way tie for third at 8-under 205.

Ex-Hokie and current pro Mark Lawrence Jr. also tied for third, as did Longwood golfer Justin LaRue and former Loyola (Maryland) golfer and current pro Brandon Berry. LaRue needed a par on the 18th hole Sunday to force a playoff with Burgess but bogeyed the hole.

Radford University golfer Bryce Corbett and ex-Hokie Drew Brockwell tied for seventh at 7-under 206.

Virginia Tech golfer Mehrbaan Singh, Radford University golfer Patrick Gareiss and former University of Richmond golfer Sam Beach tied for ninth at 5-under 208.

Lord Botetourt graduate and George Mason golfer Samir Davidov finished in a seven-way tie for 12th at 4-under 209. That group also included ex-Hokies Mike Moyers and Joey Jordan.

Ex-Hokie and current pro Cameron Moore and William and Mary rising freshman Preston Burton tied for 19th at 3-under 210.

Former University of Richmond golfer Jordan Utley was 21st at 2-under 211.

There was a five-way tie for 22nd at 1-under 212. That group included Virginia Tech golfer Charlie Hanson, Jefferson Forest graduate and Liberty University golfer Isaac Simmons and former Blacksburg High School and Radford University golfer and current pro Hunter Duncan.

BASEBALL

Micheletti picks Virginia Tech: Outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. has decided to transfer from George Washington to Virginia Tech.

He announced his decision this month on Twitter.

Micheletti started all 55 games for George Washington as a junior this year, when he hit .388 with 18 doubles, two triples, six homers, 48 RBIs and 46 runs scored. He tied for the Atlantic 10 lead in hits with 86.

SOFTBALL

Virginia Tech hires assistant: Virginia Tech announced the hiring of Huemul Mata as an assistant coach.

NCAA legislation that took effect earlier this month allows schools to hire more full-time assistants in various sports, including a third full-time assistant in softball.

So Mata becomes the third full-time assistant on Tech coach Pete D’Amour’s staff, joining Josh Johnson, who was hired as the new pitching coach last month, and holdover Mike Lewis.

Mata has pitched for the Argentinian men’s national softball team since 2015. He has helped his country win the Pan American Games twice, as well as the World Cup tournament.

Mata had been a Tech volunteer assistant since April. But Division I schools are no longer allowed to have volunteer assistants in various sports under the new legislation.