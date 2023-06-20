Galax senior midfielder David Espinoza was named the Class 1 boys soccer player of the year by the Virginia High School League on Tuesday.

Espinoza led the Maroons to a 20-1-1 record and a state semifinal appearaathrynce. He posted 22 goals and 18 assists in his senior campaign.

Galax sophomore goalkeeper Kendall Llamas and Auburn seniors Chase Sutphin (defense) and Andrew Tickle (at-large) joined Espinoza on the first team.

Eastern Montgomery sophomore forward Talan Bruce, Galax junior forward Alberto Vera and sophomore Joel Solis (at-large), and Giles senior forward Nick Simpkins and junior midfielder Diego Montalvo were second-team selections.

Northampton’s Chase Baxa was named coach of the year.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Hurley, Hackenberg competing at combine Virginia Tech junior Jack Hurley and sophomore Drew Hackenberg are among the 323 players competing this week at the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The first pro-style workout aired on the MLB Network on Tuesday. A second will be televised live on the network from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hurley (33) and Hackenberg (187) currently rank in the top 200 of MLB Pipeline’s top draft prospects. Both claimed All-America honors in 2022.

Hurley, an outfielder, batted .321 with 37 homers and 129 RBIs in his 154 games in a Tech uniform. The right-handed Hackenberg posted 15 victories and 186 strikeouts over 178 innings pitched.

LOCAL GOLF

Spicer, Ha, Mosdell make cut at Women’s State OpenVirginia Tech graduate Jessica Spicer, Salem High rising junior Kathryn Ha and Radford University rising junior Kaitlyn Mosdell made the cut after the second round of the inaugural Women’s State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club.

Spicer moved up into a tie for ninth at 4-over par. Ha is tied for 18th at 6 over, and Mosdell is tied for 23rd at 7 over.

The top 25 players advanced to Wednesday’s final round.

Recent UNC Wilmington graduate Phu Khine, Penn rising sophomore Julie Shin and Cal rising junior Kaylyn Noh are tied for first at 1 under.

Former UVa golfer Skylar Sload is in fourth at even par.

Nine Timesland golfers advance in junior match playNine Timesland golfers advanced to the second round of stroke play qualifying at the VSGA Junior Match Play Championship at Kiln Creek Golf Club & Resort in Newport News.

The first round was briefly suspended because of inclement weather.

The top 60 golfers and ties after the first round advanced, and the top 16 players after Wednesday’s second round move on to match play.

Blacksburg rising sophomore Major Ewing, the boys division runner-up at The Lanto Junior Championship earlier this month, is in a five-way tie for fifth at 1 under.

Cave Spring rising senior Nate Faulkner is in a six-way tie for 10th at even par.

Blacksburg High rising junior Pierce Campbell and North Cross rising senior Uzair Mirza, who won the VISAA Division II individual title back in May, are in a six-way tie for 16th at 1 over.

Blacksburg High rising sophomore Cameron Sharp is tied for 22nd at 2 over. Sean Ruan, who recently graduated from Blacksburg High, is tied for 28th at 3 over, and Christiansburg rising junior Joshua Cummins and Blacksburg rising freshman Jack Skinner are at 4 over in a tie for 34th.

Galax rising junior Grayden Laird is tied for 41st at 5 over.

North Cross rising sophomore Zuhair Mirza was on the cut line at 8 over through 14 holes at press time.

Grady Williams shot a 5-over 67 and leads by two strokes.