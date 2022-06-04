In the region: Gonzaga eliminates Wright State

BLACKSBURG — Savier Pinales had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Gonzaga baseball team to an 11-9 comeback win over Wright State in an elimination game of an NCAA regional at Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

The Zags (37-18) trailed 9-4 after three innings and were down 9-7 after six innings But they scored four runs in the top of the seventh to grab the 11-9 lead, thanks to an RBI sing;e by Enzo Apodaca, a two-RBI double from Pinales and an RBI single by Cade McGee.

Gonzaga reliever Owen Wild held the Raiders (30-27) scoreless for the final 6 1/3 innings.

The Zags will play the loser of Saturday night's Columbia-Virginia Tech game in the losers' bracket final at 1 p.m. Sunday for a berth in Sunday night's regional final.

BASEBALL

Central Michigan 3, Liberty 2, 12 innings

Danny Wuestenfeld hit a walk-off, RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Chippewas (43-18) a win over the Flames (37-23) in an elimination game of an NCAA regional in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday afternoon.

Logan Mathieu of Liberty hit an RBI single in the eighth to tie the game at 2.

Liberty went 0-2 in the regional.

VCU 8, Georgia 1

Connor Husjak had three hits, including two homers, and four RBIs to lead the Rams (41-18) past the Bulldogs (35-22) in an NCAA regional Friday night in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

VCU, the third seed in the regional, won its 16th straight game.

The Rams played North Carolina in a winners' bracket game Saturday night.

Georgia bounced back to squash Hofstra 24-1 in an elimination game Saturday afternoon.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Tech's Griffin honored

Cancer survivor Mary Griffin of Virginia Tech was one of five Division I athletes from a variety of sports to be named a winner of the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award from the National Association of Academic and Student-Athlete Development Professionals.

The award recognizes athletes who have overcome great personal, academic or emotional odds.

Griffin underwent surgery in the fall of 2020 for a rare form of pancreatic cancer. She played in three games for the Hokies in 2021 but started every game for Tech this year.

MEN'S GOLF

W&L's Robinson cited

Pierce Robinson of Washington and Lee has been named a second-team Division III All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

He tied for sixth place at the NCAA Division III championships. He finished 12th in the Golfstat Division III player rankings. Robinson had a 73.19 scoring average this year, which was the fifth-best average in program history.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Navarro a Honda finalist

Emma Navarro of UVa has been named one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award for tennis.

The Honda Sport Award is presented annually to the top female college athlete in each of 12 sports. The 12 winners become finalists for the Honda Cup, which goes to the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year.

Navarro is a Honda tennis finalist for the second straight year. She was ranked No. 1 by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association in singles for the final four weeks of the regular season and was the top seed for the NCAA tournament. She is a two-time All-American in both singles and doubles.