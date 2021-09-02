In the region: Gray has hat trick in Virginia Tech win at JMU

HARRISONBURG — Emily Gray scored three goals to give the Virginia Tech women's soccer team a 3-2 win over James Madison on Thursday.

It was the first hat trick by a Tech women's soccer player in 12 years.

Gray scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute to give the Hokies (4-1) a 3-2 lead.

Lexi Vanderlinden scored twice for the Dukes (1-3), including a goal in the 63rd minute that tied the game at 2.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

VMI 2, Hampton 0

LEXINGTON — Riley Flanagan and Hannah White scored to give the Keydets (2-3) a win over the Pirates (1-2).

Jillian Hall had nine saves for VMI.

VMI already has as many wins as it recorded in the past two seasons combined. VMI has now followed up a 13-game winless streak with two straight wins — their first back-to-back victories since 2018.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mary Washington 3, Roanoke 2, OT

Emma Bernard scored less than two minutes into overtime to give the Eagles a win over the Maroons in the season opener for both teams.