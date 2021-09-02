In the region: Gray has hat trick in Virginia Tech win at JMU

HARRISONBURG — Emily Gray scored three goals to give the Virginia Tech women's soccer team a 3-2 win over James Madison on Thursday.
It was the first hat trick by a Tech women's soccer player in 12 years.
Gray scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute to give the Hokies (4-1) a 3-2 lead.
Lexi Vanderlinden scored twice for the Dukes (1-3), including a goal in the 63rd minute that tied the game at 2.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
VMI 2, Hampton 0
LEXINGTON — Riley Flanagan and Hannah White scored to give the Keydets (2-3) a win over the Pirates (1-2).
Jillian Hall had nine saves for VMI.
VMI already has as many wins as it recorded in the past two seasons combined. VMI has now followed up a 13-game winless streak with two straight wins — their first back-to-back victories since 2018.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mary Washington 3, Roanoke 2, OT
Emma Bernard scored less than two minutes into overtime to give the Eagles a win over the Maroons in the season opener for both teams.
Emilee Wooten scored twice in the third quarter for Roanoke, but Bernard scored twice in the final nine minutes of regulation to tie the game.
CROSS COUNTRY
Moran, Fleming triumph
BLACKSBURG — UVa graduate transfer and Salem High School graduate Hannah Moran won her Radford University debut Wednesday night, claiming the women's race at the season-opening Virginia Tech Invitational.
Moran broke the Radford record with a time of 14:11 on the 4K course.
Virginia Tech's Ben Fleming (Blacksburg High School) won the men's race with a time of 19:07.30 on the 6K course.
MEN'S SOCCER
Roanoke 1, Greensboro 0
Liam Camilleri scored in the 20th minute to give the host Maroons a win over the Pride on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Zach Behe had three saves for the Maroons.
ETC.
Ferrum adds HOF members
Former Ferrum softball coach Vickie Van Kleeck headlines the new class of the Ferrum sports hall of fame.
The seven-member class will be inducted on Oct. 30.
Van Kleeck won 531 games as the Ferrum softball coach from 1992 to 2015, leading the Panthers to three NCAA Division III tournament berths.
The rest of the class includes Gary Holden, who is in his 30th year as Ferrum's sports information director; former Ferrum baseball player and current Ferrum track and field coach Mark White; former football All-American Melvin Dillard; former USA South women's basketball player of the year Tara Toland; and former All-USA South softball players Trica Moore Barber and Roben Sutphin Thomas.