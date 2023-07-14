The Atlanta Braves have agreed to terms with second-round draft choice Drue Hackenberg of Virginia Tech, according to MLB.com.

Hackenberg was taken with the 59th overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft Sunday, so he had been expected to turn pro and not return to the Hokies. The right-hander was only a Tech sophomore this year, but he was eligible for the draft because he has already turned 21 years old.

The pitcher reaped a signing bonus of $1,997,500, according to MLB.com. That was considerably more than MLB's assigned value for the 59th overall pick of $1.3 million.

The Braves had signed their first-round selection, No. 24 overall pick Hurston Waldrep, to a reported $2.9 million bonus that was $273,000 under the slot value for that pick, so they had some savings to pass on to Hackenberg.

Hackenberg went 10-2 with a 3.30 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 19 walks in 2022. He was 5-8 with a 5.70 ERA, 99 strikeouts and 26 walks this year.

COLLEGES

SVU's Steiger honored

The USA South has named Southern Virginia volleyball standout Emma Steiger as the conference's female athlete of the year for the 2022-23 school year.

Steiger was named the league's libero of the year as a senior last fall, when she helped SVU sweep the USA South regular-season and tournament titles for the second straight year. She led the league in digs and aces. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA while majoring in biology and biochemistry.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Roanoke's Hammond recognized

Weston Hammond of Roanoke College has been named the state's small-college rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Hammond had 60 groundballs and forced 32 turnovers.

The small-college all-state first team included Roanoke's Luke Kammerman and Washington and Lee's Hudson Pokorny and Harris Hubbard.

Hammond was joined on the second team by W&L's Hillis Burns and Will Bou.