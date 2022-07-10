In the region: Hackenberg, Szefc earn state awards

Drue Hackenberg of the Virginia Tech baseball team has been named both the state Division I pitcher of the year and the state Division I rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Hackenberg was 10-2 with a 3.30 ERA.

John Szefc, who steered the 45-14 Hokies to the NCAA Super Regionals, was named the coach of the year.

Hackenberg was joined on the Division I all-state first team by Virginia Tech's Cade Hunter, Tanner Schobel, Jack Hurley, Gavin Cross and Jonah Hurney; Radford's Ty Dooley; and Virginia's Jake Gelof, Alex Tappen and Devin Ortiz.

The second team included Virginia Tech's Carson DeMartini; VMI's Zac Morris; and UVa's Griff O'Ferrall, Casey Saucke, Brian Gursky and Jay Woolfolk.

Virginia Commonwealth's Tyler Locklear was named player of the year.

SOFTBALL

Tech's Osborne transferring

Virginia Tech pitcher Mackenzie Osborne tweeted Sunday that she is transferring to Arizona State.

Osborne pitched in just six games as a sophomore this year, starting one. The former Richlands High School standout was 2-0 with a 4.88 ERA in 14 1/3 innings.

Osborne became the second ex-Hokie to recently decide to transfer to Arizona State. Alexa Milius will be joining the Sun Devils as a graduate transfer for her extra year of eligibility.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Maroons, Generals honored

Luke Kammerman of Roanoke College and Nick Spagnoletti and Harris Hubbard of Washington and Lee have been named to the small-college all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia schools.

The second team included Roanoke's George Gilbert and W&L's Teddy Bentley, Michael Horgan and Matt Gallagher.

Christopher Newport, which made the NCAA Division III quarterfinals, swept the major awards. Max Wayne, who was chosen in the Premier Lacrosse League draft last month, was named both player of the year and defensive player of the year. Mikey Thompson was voted coach of the year, while Warner Cabaniss was chosen rookie of the year.

MEN'S GOLF

Area players cited

W&L's Pierce Robinson has been named to the small-college all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Hampden-Sydney's John Hatcher Ferguson (Franklin County) and W&L's Cannon Crane made the second team.

Christopher Newport's Alex Price was chosen player of the year, while Lynchburg's Eddie Coffren was chosen rookie of the year. Chad Eisele, who steered ODAC champ Hampden-Sydney to a second-place finish at the NCAA Division III championships, was named coach of the year.