In the region: Hartman, Cutler named to new hall of fame

The late Virginia Tech coach Chuck Hartman and former Liberty High School coach Jim Cutler are part of the inaugural class of the Virginia Baseball Coaches Association's hall of fame.

Ten coaches are in the inaugural class, which will be enshrined next month during the VBCA's annual convention.

Hartman, the winningest coach in the history of Virginia Tech athletics, died in 2020. He steered the Hokies to 961 wins from 1979-2006. He guided Tech to four NCAA tournament berths, one Metro Conference tournament crown, a share of the Metro regular-season title, an Atlantic 10 West Division title, three A-10 tournament crowns. and a share of the Big East regular-season championship.

Cutler spent 45 seasons as the head coach at Liberty High School before retiring in 2005. He won 513 games and steered the Minutemen to the 1977 Group AA state championship. Cutler had 38 winning seasons.

The rest of the class includes former college coaches Ron Atkins, Bill Brown, Marty Miller and the late Paul Keyes and former high school coaches Mack Shupe, Ron Tugwell, Norbie Wilson and the late Tom Harding.

WRESTLING

Tech's Lewis, Andonian lose

Virginia Tech standouts Mekhi Lewis and Bryce Andonian each lost his match at the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday night.

Top-ranked Carter Starocci of Penn State beat the second-ranked Lewis 2-0 at 174 pounds in the marquee match of the night. Starocci earned one point with an escape and another point from riding time. It was a rematch of the 2022 NCAA final, which Starocci won in overtime.

Third-ranked Will Lewan of Michigan beat the fifth-ranked Andonian 3-1 at 157 pounds. It was the season debut for Andonian, who had suffered a foot injury in the preseason intrasquad wrestle-offs.

The 15 All-Star Classic matches were exhibitions that don't count on the wrestlers' records.