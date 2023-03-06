RALEIGH, N.C. — Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis and Caleb Henson and Virginia's Justin McCoy won individual titles at the ACC wrestling championships Sunday night at North Carolina State's Reynolds Coliseum.

N.C. State won the tournament for the fifth straight year. State had 101.5 points. Virginia Tech was second with 78 points. UVa was fifth out of six teams.

Lewis won his third ACC title. He beat Alex Faison of State 2-1 in double overtime in the 174-pound final.

Henson beat fellow freshman Jackson Arrington of State 4-2 in the 149-pound final.

McCoy beat Connor Brady of the Hokies 3-2 in the 165-pound final. MCoy got a takedown with 23 seconds left for a 3-1 lead.

State's Jacob Trombley beat Virginia Tech's Eddie Ventresca 3-1 in OT in the 125-pound final.

UNC's Austin O'Connor defeated Virginia Tech's Bryce Andonian 6-5 in the 157-pound final.

Lewis, Henson, Brady, Ventresca and Andonian were among 10 Hokies who earned automatic bids to the NCAA championships. This is the first time Tech's entire starting lineup has qualified for the NCAAs.

Also earning automatic bids from Tech were Sam Latona, who took third at 133; Tom Crook, who was fourth at 141; Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), who was third at 184; Andy Smith (Christiansburg), who was third at 197; and heavyweight Hunter Catka, who took third.

Bolen became the first Hokie to make the NCAAs five times in his career.

McCoy was one of four Cavaliers who earned automatic bids to the NCAAs, along with Jarod Verkleeren, who took third at 149; Neil Antrassian, who was fifth at 184; and Michael Battista, who was fourth at 197.

The NCAAs will be held March 16-18 in Oklahoma.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Milestone win for UVa's O'Connor

Nationally ranked UVa (11-0) beat Rhode Island 16-6 on Sunday in Charlottesville, giving Brian O'Connor his 800th win as Virginia's coach.

O'Connor is 800-338-2 in 20 seasons at UVa.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

VMI's Midgett honored

Keyandre Midgett of VMI has been named the Southern Conference's most outstanding male field performer of the year.

He won the triple jump and took second in the long jump at the recent SoCon championships