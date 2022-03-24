In the region: Hokies earn ACC track and field honors

Virginia Tech's Dave Cianelli swept the ACC coach of the year awards for both men's indoor track and field and women's indoor track and field Thursday.

Tech won its second straight ACC men's team title last month and tied Duke for the women's crown. Cianelli has now won 17 ACC coach of the year awards.

Tech's Rachel Baxter, who won the ACC and NCAA titles in the pole vault, was named the ACC women's indoor field performer of the year.

Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler, who won the ACC and NCAA crowns in the 800 meters, was named the ACC women's indoor track performer of the year.

Tech's Barbora Malikova, who took second in the 400 meters at the ACC meet, was named the women's freshman of the year.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Mahar gets Augusta invite

Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar has been chosen to play in the Augusta National Women's Amateur, which will be held next week.

The fifth-year senior is No. 45 in the world amateur golf rankings.

This will be be the third year for the tournament and the first time a Hokie is in the field.

MEN'S SWIMMING

Tech, UVa relays place at NCAAs

Virginia Tech finished 10th in two relays Wednesday on the first night of the NCAA championships in Atlanta.

The Tech foursome of Sam Tornqvist, Carles Coll Marti, Antani Ivanov and Youssef Ramadan had a time of 1 minute, 22.92 seconds in the 200-yard medley relay. The UVa foursome of Matt Brownstead, Noah Nichols, Matt King and August Lamb took 11th with a school-record time of 1:22.97.

The Tech quartet of Coll Marti, Ivanov, Luis Dominguez and Mario Molla Yanes had a school-record time of 6:11.85 in the 800 freestyle relay. The UVa quartet of Jack Aikins, Connor Boyle, Justin Grender and Jack Wright took 12th.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Roanoke 10, Lynchburg 8

Lilly Blair (Salem) scored four goals to lead the Maroons (3-2) past the Hornets (2-4) in Lynchburg on Thursday in a game that did not count in the ODAC standings.

MEN'S LACROSSE

SVU 14, Centre 11

Gabe King scored four goals Thursday to lead the Knights (5-2) past Centre (4-4) in Buena Vista.

BASEBALL

SVU 9, Averett 3

Will Parker had two hits and one RBI to lead the Knights (4-7, 1-3 USA South) past the Cougars (7-13, 2-2) on Thursday in Danville.

ETC.

W&L announces HOF class

Former tennis standout Emily Applegate headlines this year's class of the Washington and Lee hall of fame.

Applegate won the 2006 NCAA Division III women's singles title and helped W&L win the 2007 Division III team championship.

The rest of the class includes former ODAC swimmer of the year Margaret Hoehl O'Shea; former tennis first-team All-American Paul McClure; former ODAC rider of the year Caitlin Lane; former field hockey third-team All-American Kendall Korte Dickenson; and the late lacrosse third-team All-American Tommy Tongue. The class will be inducted in the fall.