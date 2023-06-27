Virginia Tech rising senior Charlie Hanson posted a two-round aggregate score of 8-under 132 to claim medalist honors Tuesday afternoon in the VSGA Amateur Championship at Boonsboro Country Club.

Hanson made 12 birdies compared to four bogeys in the two rounds of stroke play.

The top 32 players from the 120-man field advanced to match play. Twelve of those players, including Hanson, have ties to the Timesland.

Hanson will face Radford rising senior Bobby Dudeck in the Round of 32 after Dudeck claimed the final spot. The winner of that match will face either Bassett's Blake Carter or Justin Larue in the Round of 16.

The Rounds of 32 and 16 are scheduled for Wednesday.

George Mason rising sophomore Samir Davidov (Lord Botetourt) claimed the No. 8 seed.

Blacksburg High rising junior Jake Albert claimed the No. 4 seed and Liberty University rising sixth-year senior Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) is the No. 5 seed.

Radford graduate student Patrick Gareiss is the No. 13 seed and will face recent Virginia Tech graduate Drew Brockwell.

Virginia Tech rising junior David Stanford claimed the No. 12 seed and Carnegie Mellon rising sophomore David Zhang (Blacksburg) is No. 15.

Roanoke native Justin Young shot 4 under in the second round and moved up to the No. 7 seed.

Radford rising senior Bryce Corbett is the No. 22 seed.

Defending champion Ross Funderburke (Hidden Valley) did not make the cut after shooting a two-day total of 9 over.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UVa's Hardin signs extension

Virginia softball coach Joanna Hardin signed a three-year contract extension that will keep her with the Cavaliers through the 2026 season.

Hardin has a coaching record of 139-197 in her seven seasons with UVa.

The Cavaliers have posted back-to-back winning seasons under Hardin, going 28-26 in 2022 and 30-22 this past season.