Virginia Tech juniors Carles Coll Marti and Youssef Ramadan claimed All-America honors Saturday evening as both competed in the championship finals of their respective events at the NCAA swimming championships in Minneapolis.

Coll Marti swam the 200-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:51.66 to finish seventh in the championship final.

Ramadan, who claimed the men’s swimming program’s first national championship in the 100 butterfly Friday, posted a time of 41.61 seconds and finished eighth in the 100 freestyle.

Virginia senior Josh Fong claimed an honorable mention All-America honor in the 200 butterfly with a sixth-place finish in the consolation final. He posted a time of 1:42.75.

The Hokies and Cavaliers posted All-America finishes in the 400 medley relay Friday night.

The Tech quartet of Forest Webb, Coll Marti, Ramadan and Luis Dominguez finished seventh with a time of 3:02.53. The Cavaliers’ group of Matt Brownstead, Noah Nichols, Tim Connery and Jack Aikins placed 10th with a mark of 3:03.50.

BASEBALL

Va. Tech 20, Pittsburgh 12: Brody Donay and Garrett Michel drove in five runs apiece as the Hokies (14-8, 2-6 ACC) won a road slugfest against the Panthers (10-10, 2-4).

No. 8 Virginia 12, Florida St. 3: Henry Godbout and Harrison Didawick drove in three runs apiece as the Cavaliers (21-2, 6-2 ACC) routed the Seminoles (12-11, 3-5).

Wofford 20, VMI 6: Gunnar Johnson drove in seven runs as the Terriers (16-6, 1-1 Southern) defeated the Keydets (14-10, 1-1).

Campbell 25, Radford 6: Max Weller went 4 for 6 with two homers and four RBIs as the Camels (18-3, 5-0 Big South) defeated the Highlanders (7-16, 0-2).

SOFTBALL

Hokies sweep Mocs: Emma Lemley threw a four-hitter and struck out 12 in a 4-1 victory, and Bre Peck homered and drove in four runs in Saturday’s 9-5 nightcap win as 11th-ranked Virginia Tech (25-6) completed a three-game sweep of Chattanooga (14-13).

Virginia 4, Pittsburgh 2: Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) went 2 for 3 with a run scored as the Cavaliers (22-10, 3-5 ACC) defeated the Panthers (14-13, 0-5).

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 3 UVa 15, No. 1 Notre Dame 10: Xander Dickson scored six goals and dished out an assist as the Cavaliers (7-1, 1-0 ACC) defeated the Fighting Irish (6-1, 0-1).

No. 13 Lynchburg 14, No. 6 W&L 13, OT: Riley Mitchell scored the game-winner with 2:45 left in overtime to lift the Hornets (6-3, 2-0 ODAC) over the Generals (6-3, 1-1).

Hillis Burns and Boots Lackey had three goals apiece for Washington and Lee.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 7 Boston College 14, Va. Tech 12: Shea Baker scored three goals, including the go-ahead tally with 7:14 left in the third quarter, to lift the Eagles (7-3, 4-1 ACC) over the Hokies (5-6, 1-4).

Ella Rishko had four goals for Tech.

No. 12 UVa 16, No. 11 Notre Dame 13: Rachel Clark and Jaime Biskup scored five goals apiece as the Cavaliers (8-3, 4-1 ACC) edged the Fighting Irish (6-3, 3-2).

No. 10 York of Pa. 12, No. 2 W&L 8: Kiersten Blanchard and Logan Ward scored three goals apiece as the Spartans (5-2) defeated the Generals (8-1).

Walker McKnight and Shannon Timoney each scored two goals for Washington and Lee.

No. 14 Roanoke 14, Shenandoah 12: Lilly Blair, Tiernan Connor and Libby Bowman each scored three goals as the Maroons (7-1, 1-0 ODAC) defeated the Hornets (5-5, 0-1).