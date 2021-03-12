In the region: Hokies shine at NCAA track and field meet

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Essence Henderson of Virginia Tech finished fourth in the women's shot put Friday on the second day of the NCAA indoor track and field championships, earning All-America honors.
She had a school-record heave of 56 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
The Virginia Tech men's distance medley relay team of Christiansburg graduate Ethan Mills, Patrick Forrest, Thierry Siewe Yanga and Blacksburg graduate Ben Fleming took fifth, also earning All-America honors. The foursome broke a 12-year-old school record with a time of 9 minutes, 27.67 seconds.
Tech's Jacory Patterson took fourth overall in the men's 400 prelims to make Saturday's final. Tech's Bashir Mosavel-Lo took fourth overall in the men's 800 prelims to also advance to Saturday's final.
Tech's Ben Nibbelink was seventh overall in the mile prelims with a school-record time of 3:58.34, but he was just seventh in his heat and did not make the final.
SOFTBALL
No. 16 Va. Tech 4, N.C. State 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jayme Bailey had a two-RBI single to help the Hokies (8-2, 5-2 ACC) beat the Wolfpack (11-4, 7-4).
Keely Rochard pitched a four-hitter for Tech, striking out 12.
Carroll County graduate Sydney Nester (3-3) was the losing pitcher.
BASEBALL
FSU 6, No. 18 Va. Tech 4
BLACKSBURG — Logan Lacey belted a two-run homer in the top of the eighth to help Florida State (5-5, 3-4 ACC) rally past the Hokies (8-4, 4-3).
Down 3-2, FSU scored three runs in the top of the eighth to grab a 5-3 lead. Tech's Kevin Madden hit a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth, but FSU added a run in the ninth.
No. 25 Notre Dame 10, UVa 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jared Miller had three hits, including a solo homer, to lead the Fighting Irish (5-2, 5-2 ACC) to a win over the Cavaliers (7-6, 2-5).
Radford 3, High Point 1
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Connor Bagnieski had three hits and one RBI to lead the Highlanders (5-7, 1-3 Big South) past the Panthers (5-5, 3-1).
DIVING
Moravek takes 2nd
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia Tech's Teagan Moravek took second in the women's 3-meter event on the second day of the NCAA Zone A meet, earning a berth in the NCAA national championships.
Tech's Izzi Mroz earned a berth in the national meet in that event as well.
FIELD HOCKEY
Roanoke 6, Sweet Briar 1
Emilee Wooten had three goals and one assist and broke a school record to lead the host Maroons (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) to a win over the Vixens (0-2, 0-2).
Wooten now has 132 points, breaking the school career mark of 128 set by Shelbi Holloman.
VOLLEYBALL
Va. Tech to return Saturday
Virginia Tech, which had to postpone its first two matches of the spring last week in the wake of positive COVID-19 tests in its program, will return to action Saturday against Notre Dame.
MEN'S LACROSSE
No. 1 UNC 16, No. 8 UVa 13
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Tar Heels (7-0, 1-0 ACC) took the lead on the game's opening goal and led the rest of the way in their Thursday night win over the Cavaliers (5-2, 0-2).