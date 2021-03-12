In the region: Hokies shine at NCAA track and field meet

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Essence Henderson of Virginia Tech finished fourth in the women's shot put Friday on the second day of the NCAA indoor track and field championships, earning All-America honors.

She had a school-record heave of 56 feet, 11 1/2 inches.

The Virginia Tech men's distance medley relay team of Christiansburg graduate Ethan Mills, Patrick Forrest, Thierry Siewe Yanga and Blacksburg graduate Ben Fleming took fifth, also earning All-America honors. The foursome broke a 12-year-old school record with a time of 9 minutes, 27.67 seconds.

Tech's Jacory Patterson took fourth overall in the men's 400 prelims to make Saturday's final. Tech's Bashir Mosavel-Lo took fourth overall in the men's 800 prelims to also advance to Saturday's final.

Tech's Ben Nibbelink was seventh overall in the mile prelims with a school-record time of 3:58.34, but he was just seventh in his heat and did not make the final.

SOFTBALL

No. 16 Va. Tech 4, N.C. State 2

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jayme Bailey had a two-RBI single to help the Hokies (8-2, 5-2 ACC) beat the Wolfpack (11-4, 7-4).

Keely Rochard pitched a four-hitter for Tech, striking out 12.