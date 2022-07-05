In the region: Hurley, Teel make U.S. team

Virginia Tech outfielder Jack Hurley and Virginia catcher Kyle Teel were named by USA Baseball to the U.S. Collegiate National Team on Tuesday.

The 26-man team will play in the Honkbalweek Haarlem tournament, which begins Friday in the Netherlands. The U.S. will face teams from Japan, Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao in group play.

The team was chosen after 51 players took part in a training camp in Cary, North Carolina. The camp featured five intrasquad games that took place from June 30 through Monday. Others at the camp included Virginia Tech pitcher Drue Hackenberg and UVa infielder Jake Gelof.

Hurley hit .375 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs for the Hokies this year.

Teel hit .276 with six homers and 45 RBIs for UVa this year. He also played for the collegiate national team last summer.

GOLF

Suh leads Women's Am qualifying

High Point golfer Danielle Suh of Herndon earned medalist honors Tuesday in the stroke-play qualifying portion of the 97th VSGA Women's Amateur at Meadowbrook Country Club in Richmond.

Suh shot a 1-under 70. James Madison University golfer Kendall Turner was second with an even-par 71.

There was only one round of qualifying. The top 16 golfers advanced to the championship flight of match play, which begins Wednesday with the round of 16 and the quarterfinals.

Former UVa golfer Sky Sload, who is joining the University of Missouri as a graduate transfer, tied for ninth with a 5-over 76.

Also making the cut was former Radford University golfer Alexandra Austin, who tied for 14th with a 77. Austin, who recently won the VSGA Women's Stroke Play Championship, is trying to become the first person since 1991 to win both tournaments in the same year.