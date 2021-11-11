In the region: Kitley shines for No. 24 Virginia Tech

WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Kitley scored a career-high 34 points and made a school-record 17 baskets to lead the 24th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team to a 75-38 win over George Washington on Thursday.

Kitley, who made her first seven shots, was 17 of 21 from the field. Kitley broke the old Tech record of 15 field goals, which was set by Brittany Cook in a 2008 game at Miami in which Cook scored a school-record 36 points.

Kitley also had nine rebounds.

Kayana Traylor had 11 points for Tech (2-0), which shot 53.3% from the field.

Aisha Sheppard had 10 points, six assists and three steals for Tech. The game was the first of a two-game homecoming trip for Sheppard, who grew up in Fairfax County. Tech will visit George Mason on Sunday.

GW (1-1) was outscored 26-9 in the third quarter.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Greensboro 94, Ferrum 54

FERRUM — Quadijah Moore had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Pride (2-0) over the Panthers (1-1) on Thursday.

Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) scored 21 points for Ferrum.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL