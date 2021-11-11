In the region: Kitley shines for No. 24 Virginia Tech

WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Kitley scored a career-high 34 points and made a school-record 17 baskets to lead the 24th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team to a 75-38 win over George Washington on Thursday.
Kitley, who made her first seven shots, was 17 of 21 from the field. Kitley broke the old Tech record of 15 field goals, which was set by Brittany Cook in a 2008 game at Miami in which Cook scored a school-record 36 points.
Kitley also had nine rebounds.
Kayana Traylor had 11 points for Tech (2-0), which shot 53.3% from the field.
Aisha Sheppard had 10 points, six assists and three steals for Tech. The game was the first of a two-game homecoming trip for Sheppard, who grew up in Fairfax County. Tech will visit George Mason on Sunday.
GW (1-1) was outscored 26-9 in the third quarter.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Greensboro 94, Ferrum 54
FERRUM — Quadijah Moore had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Pride (2-0) over the Panthers (1-1) on Thursday.
Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) scored 21 points for Ferrum.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Southwestern 3, W&L 1
ATLANTA — Lauren Crabtree had 14 kills to lead the 14th-ranked Pirates (25-5) to a 25-11, 23-25, 25-13, 25-20 win in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Thursday.
Sydney Heifner had 16 kills and 14 digs for the Generals (26-8).
SOCCER
Generals, Maroons honored
Washington and Lee senior defender Chloe Rapier (3.97 GPA) was named the ODAC women's soccer scholar-athlete of the year.
She was joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L's Grace Wielechowski (11 goals, one assist), Erin Hoeh (seven goals, eight assists) and Liz Sullivan.
The second team included Roanoke's Morgan O'Neill and W&L's Louisa Bynum.
The third team included Roanoke's Emma Woods, Mia Clary and Eliza Ryan and W&L's Cameron Grainger.
Players cited for academics
Virginia's Lizzy Sieracki (3.51 undergraduate GPA, 3.88 graduate GPA) and Lia Godfrey (3.89) were named to the academic all-district team for women's soccer, as were Ferrum's Abbey Hayes (4.0), Roanoke's Bryn Haden (4.0) and W&L's Chloe Rapier (3.97).
On the men's side, UVa's Andreas Ueland (3.74 GPA), Roanoke's Zach Behe (3.96) and W&L's Samuel Bass (3.51) earned the honor. So did Bassett graduate Nick Foley (3.8 undergraduate GPA/3.47 graduate GPA) of Lynchburg College.
WRESTLING
W&L 31, Roanoke 15
David Rubin, Ryan Luth and Joe Salerno won by pins to lead the visiting Generals (2-0) to a win Wednesday night in the first dual match in the history of the new Roanoke program.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SVU 78, E. Mennonite 75
BUENA VISTA — Malakai Olson had 17 points to lead the Knights to a season-opening win Tuesday night.