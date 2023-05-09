The defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces announced Tuesday they have waived former Virginia Tech guard Aisha Sheppard.

Sheppard was one of three players the team waived from training camp Tuesday. The Aces will have their first preseason game Saturday.

Sheppard played in 23 games for the Aces as a rookie last season.

The 3-point ace was chosen in the second round of the 2022 WNBA draft.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Maroons,

Generals honoredLuke Kammerman (46 goals, 45 assists) of Roanoke College was named the ODAC player of the year.

Roanoke’s Weston Hammond (32 caused turnovers) was named the rookie of the year.

Gene McCabe of ODAC champ Washington and Lee was named the coach of the year for the third time.

W&L’s Harris Hubbard (3.88 GPA) was named the scholar-athlete of the year.

Kammerman, Hammond and Hubbard were joined on the first team by Kammerman’s brother, Roanoke’s Julian Kammerman. The first team also included W&L’s Hudson Pokorny and Will Bou.

The second team included Roanoke’s Wyatt Whitlow and W&L’s Hillis Burns, Joey Allen, Jack Elliott, Boots Lackey, Elliot Cohen and Jed Heald.

The third team included W&L’s Alex Brown, Alex Kelly and Warren Seeds and Roanoke’s Luca Docking and Noah Goad.

Cavaliers citedVirginia’s Xander Dickson (56 goals), Connor Shellenberger (19 goals, 43 assists), Thomas McConvey (26 goals), Cole Kastner (15 caused turnovers), Cade Saustad (30 caused turnovers) and Petey LaSalla (222 faceoff wins) have been named to the All-ACC first team.

SOFTBALL

Nester honored Former Carroll County High School ace Sydney Nester of Marshall has been named to the All-Sun Belt Conference first team.

The North Carolina State graduate transfer leads the Sun Belt in wins (25), strikeouts (218), innings pitched (208) and ERA (1.08).

Jones recognizedLord Botetourt graduate Rhyann Jones of UNC Greensboro has been named to the All-Southern Conference first team.

The pitcher also made the all-freshman team. She is 11-2 with a 2.42 ERA.

Game times for

ODAC finals setThe game times have been set for the ODAC finals at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

Roanoke will face Randolph-Macon at 4 p.m. Thursday to start their best-of-three series. The teams will meet again at 1 p.m. Friday, followed by a second game, if necessary.

WOMEN’S GOLF

UVa tied for 4th

at NCAA regionalVirginia is tied for fourth place after the second round of an NCAA regional in Westfield, Ind.

UVa, the fifth seed in the 12-team regional, has a 36-hole total of 5-under 571.

When the regional concludes Wednesday, the top five teams and the top individual not on one of those five teams will advance to the national championships.

UVa’s Amanda Sambach is tied for third with a 9-under 135.

Ketchum tied for 7thVirginia Tech’s Morgan Ketchum is tied for seventh place after the second round of an NCAA regional in Raleigh, N.C.

Ketchum and Tech’s Becca DiNunzio had received individual NCAA bids.

Ketchum has a 36-hole total of 2-under 142, while DiNunzio is 57th with a 13-over 157.

When the regional concludes Wednesday, the top five teams and the top individual not on one of those five teams will advance to the national championships.

W&L tied for

15th at NCAAsWashington and Lee is tied for 15th place after the first round of the NCAA Division III national championships in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

W&L shot a 42-over 334 on Tuesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Granger,

Armstrong winAndrew Granger of VMI won the hammer throw Monday with a throw of 57.62 meters on the first day of the Southern Conference outdoor championships in Cullowhee, N.C.

On the women’s side Monday, VMI’s Eleyah Armstrong won the long jump with a school-record jump of 19 feet, 7 inches.