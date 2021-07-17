In the region: Lawrence is clubhouse leader at State Open

MIDLOTHIAN — Former Virginia Tech standout Mark Lawrence Jr. was the clubhouse leader after Saturday's second round of the State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club.

Lawrence, the defending champ, is playing in his first tournament as a pro after concluding his Tech career in May. Lawrence is at 8-under 134 after shooting a 3-under 68 on Saturday.

Reinstated amateur Evan Beck is at 9 under for the tournament, but he still has one hole left in his second round to complete. Thirty-nine of the 138 golfers — including three among the top 10 — were still on the course when the second round was suspended by lightning.

The second round will be completed Sunday morning before the final round begins.

Virginia's Jack Montague is at 6 under through 16 holes of his second round.

Hidden Valley High School graduate Ross Funderburke of Furman is at 5-under 137, as are Virginia Tech's Connor Johnson and former James River High School and Radford University golfer Kyle Bailey. Each finished his second round. Funderburke shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday.

