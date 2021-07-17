In the region: Lawrence is clubhouse leader at State Open

MIDLOTHIAN — Former Virginia Tech standout Mark Lawrence Jr. was the clubhouse leader after Saturday's second round of the State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club.
Lawrence, the defending champ, is playing in his first tournament as a pro after concluding his Tech career in May. Lawrence is at 8-under 134 after shooting a 3-under 68 on Saturday.
Reinstated amateur Evan Beck is at 9 under for the tournament, but he still has one hole left in his second round to complete. Thirty-nine of the 138 golfers — including three among the top 10 — were still on the course when the second round was suspended by lightning.
The second round will be completed Sunday morning before the final round begins.
Virginia's Jack Montague is at 6 under through 16 holes of his second round.
Hidden Valley High School graduate Ross Funderburke of Furman is at 5-under 137, as are Virginia Tech's Connor Johnson and former James River High School and Radford University golfer Kyle Bailey. Each finished his second round. Funderburke shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday.
BASEBALL
Angels sign Podaras
Radford University catcher Straton Podaras has signed with the Los Angeles Angels as an undrafted free agent.
Podaras hit .302 with two homers and 27 RBIs as a graduate student, earning All-Big South honors. He threw out 31 runners trying to steal.
SOFTBALL
Hokies, Karnes honored
Virginia Tech's Keely Rochard, Jayme Bailey, Cameron Fagan and Kelsey Brown have been named to the Division I all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
Women's College World Series participant James Madison swept Division I player of the year (Kate Gordon), pitcher of the year (Odicci Alexander), rookie of the year (Alissa Humphrey) and coach of the year (Loren LaPorte).
On the small-college side, Roanoke College's Jada Karnes (William Byrd) made the first team.
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Henderson, Meyer recognized
Virginia Tech's Essence Henderson, who finished seventh in the discus at the NCAA outdoor championships, has been named the state Division I field athlete of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
UVa's Michaela Meyer, who won the NCAA title in the 800 meters, was named the state Division I track athlete of the year.
Virginia's Jada Seaman, who won the ACC long jump title, was chosen the Division I track rookie of the year.
UVa's Maria Deaviz, who took fourth at the ACC meet in the shot put, was voted the Division I field rookie of the year.
Virginia's Vin Lananna, whose team finished 16th at the NCAAs, was named the Division I coach of the year.
Meyer, Henderson, Seaman and Deaviz were joined on the Division I all-state first team by UVa's Hannah Moran (Salem), Halle Hazzard, Andrenette Knight and Alex Sill and Virginia Tech's Eszter Bajnok, Rachel Baxter and Sara Killinen.
On the small-college side, Southern Virginia's Mesi Havea was named the field athlete of the year after winning Capital Athletic Conference titles in the shot put, hammer throw and discus.
Havea was joined on the first team by Washington and Lee's Katelyn Gamble, Abbey Pinkerton and Carolyn Todd and Roanoke's Caitlin Culhane.