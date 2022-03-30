In the region: Lewis, Robie win ACC wrestling awards

Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis was named the ACC wrestler of the year on Wednesday, while Virginia Tech’s Tony Robie was chosen the ACC coach of the year.

Lewis won the ACC crown at 174 pounds and lost in overtime in the final of his weight class at the NCAA championships. Lewis, who finished 24-2 this season, earned the ACC wrestler of the year award for the second time in his career.

Robie steered the Hokies to an eighth-place finish at the NCAAs; it was the team’s third top-10 finish under Robie. He earned the ACC coach of the year honor for the second time.

BASEBALL

Radford 12, VMI 11: James Taussig belted a two-run homer to help the Highlanders (8-17) beat the Keydets (8-17) on Wednesday in Radford.

Taussig’s homer gave Radford a 12-10 lead in the bottom of the eighth. It was Taussig’s second homer of the game.

John Holobetz of Radford pitched the final two innings for the win. Cole Jenkins of VMI hit an RBI single to cut the lead to 12-11 in the ninth. But with men on first and third, Ryan Peterson struck out, Ty Swaim was retired on batter’s interference and Trey Morgan flied out to end the game.

Ty Dooley went 5-for-5, including a grand slam, for Radford. Taussig had three hits and four RBIs.

Jenkins had three hits and three RBIs.

Virginia Tech 13, VMI 4: Cade Hunter went 5-for-5, including two homers, and had five RBIs to lead the Hokies (15-6) past the Keydets on Tuesday night in Lexington.

Gavin Cross had two hits and one RBI for Tech, while Will Knight had three hits and one RBI for VMI.

Roanoke 23, Guilford 15: Owen Lawn had four hits and two RBIs to help the host Maroons (13-9, 4-4 ODAC) rally past the Quakers (4-14, 0-7) on Tuesday night.

Guilford led 15-3 midway through the seventh.

Down 15-9, the Maroons erupted for 14 runs in the bottom of the eighth. Will Smith had a three-RBI double in the outburst.

Troy Ferrell had three hits and five RBIs for Roanoke.

W&L 11, Eastern Mennonite 10: Evan Blair pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to help the Generals (10-12, 5-7) rally past the Royals (7-13, 4-5) on Tuesday night in Lexington.

EMU led 10-4 midway through the fourth.

W&L trailed 10-7 entering the bottom of the ninth. Chapin Bassi hit a two-RBI single to cut the lead to 10-9. Mitchell Salvino hit an RBI single to tie the game. Mike Carpenter drew a bases-loaded walk to end the game.

Campbell Charneco belted two homers for W&L, becoming the first General to have a two-homer game in eight years.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Sambach tied for 24th at Augusta: UVa’s Amanda Sambach was tied for 24th with a 2-over 74 after Wednesday’s first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in Augusta, Georgia.

Virginia Tech’s Emily Mahar is tied for 39th in the 72-woman field with a 4-over 76, while UVa’s Beth Lillie is in 52nd place with a 5-over 77.

The first two rounds of the tournament are being held at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, with the top 30 players advancing to the final round at Augusta National.