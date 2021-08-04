In the region: Mahar, Smyth advance at U.S. Women's Am

RYE, N.Y. — Virginia Tech golfer Emily Mahar and Virginia golfer Riley Smyth won Wednesday in the first round of match play at the 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur at the Westchester Country Club.

Mahar won the final four holes to beat fellow Australian Maddison Hinson-Tolchard of Oklahoma State 2 up in the round of 64.

Hinson-Tolchard had a 2-up lead with four holes to go, but Mahar birdied the 15th and 16th holes to tie the match and birdied the 17th to take a 1-up lead.

Smyth beat Thailand native and recent New Mexico State graduate Suthavee Chanachai 3 and 1.

The round of 32 and the round of 16 will be held Thursday. Mahar will face University of Texas golfer Sophie Guo in the round of 32, while Smyth will face Ohio State’s Kailie Vongsaga.

SOCCER

Tech, UVa, W&L in preseason polls

Virginia Tech was ranked No. 15 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason Division I men’s soccer Top 25 poll Wednesday.

Marshall topped the poll. James Madison was ranked No. 21.

UVa was ranked No. 4 in the preseason Division I women’s Top 25. Florida State topped that poll.