In the region: Mahar, Smyth make U.S. Women's Am cut

RYE, N.Y. — Virginia Tech golfer Emily Mahar and Virginia golfer Riley Smyth made the cut for match play at the 121st U.S. Women's Amateur at the Westchester Country Club on Tuesday.

Mahar shot a 2-under 70 in the second round of stroke-play qualifying Tuesday to give her a two-round total of 3-over 147. Mahar, who had shot a 5-over 77 on Monday, tied for 40th in the field of 156.

Smyth shot a 2-over 74 on Tuesday after firing a 1-under 70 on Monday for a two-day total of 1-over 145. She tied for 20th place.

The field was cut down to 64 for match play, which begins Wednesday. Mahar and Smyth advanced to match play for the second straight year.

TRACK AND FIELD

Olympic update

Former Virginia Tech standout Irena Gillarova, who is competing for the Czech Republic team at the Tokyo Olympics, finished 19th overall out of 19 competitors in the javelin prelims with a throw of 194 feet, 1 inch. Gillarova (who was known as Irena Sediva when she was in college) did not advance to Friday's 12-woman final.