HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Former Carroll County High School ace and North Carolina State graduate transfer Sydney Nester pitched a six-hitter to lead Marshall to a 2-1 win over No. 21 Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

Nester (23-5), in her second season at Marshall, struck out four and walked two.

Autumn Owen belted a two-run homer off Jefferson Forest graduate Emma Lemley in the first inning for Marshall (39-7).

Kylie Aldridge homered in the fifth inning for Virginia Tech (33-16).

Lemley (19-10) pitched a five-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

It was Marshall’s first win over a ranked team since 2008.

SOFTBALL

Roanoke splits

with No. 2 CNUThe host Maroons (18-10) split a doubleheader with Christopher Newport (24-6) on Tuesday, winning the first game 2-0 but losing the second game 1-0.

Jada Karnes (William Byrd) threw a three-hitter to win Game 1, striking out eight and walking five. Morgan Clark had a two-RBI double.

Jamie Martin threw a four-hitter to win Game 2. She struck out Rachel Sirbaugh with runners on first and second to end the game.

No. 12 Randolph-Macon sweeps FerrumThe Yellow Jackets (29-7, 13-3 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the host Panthers (10-24, 2-16) on Tuesday, winning the first game 8-0 and the second game 7-0.

Gracie Ellis pitched a perfect game to win Game 1, striking out 12.

MEN’S GOLF

Guilford wins

ODAC title The fifth-ranked Quakers shot a 4-over 868 to win the ODAC championship Tuesday at Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

No. 10 Washington and Lee and No. 25 Lynchburg tied for second in the three-day tournament with a 9-over 873. Roanoke was sixth and Ferrum 10th.

Guilford’s Sam Davidson shot an 11-over 205 to win the individual title. W&L’s Pierce Robinson, who led after the second round Monday, was second with a 10-under 206. Davidson shot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday to Robinson’s 72.

W&L’s Cannon Crane was ninth with a 221. W&L’s Walker McPhail tied for 10th with a 222.

Also Tuesday, Robinson was named to the All-ODAC first team. W&L’s Owen Malcolm made the second team, while McPhail made the third team.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

W&L 5, Virginia Wesleyan 0The 22nd-ranked and top-seeded Generals (16-6) beat the eighth-seeded Marlins (7-12) in the ODAC quarterfinals Tuesday in Lexington.

Margaret Carlton and Grace Lorenz won in doubles and singles.

Sweet Briar 5, Roanoke 0The second-seeded Vixens (16-7) beat the seventh-seeded and visiting Maroons (7-10) in the ODAC quarterfinals Tuesday.

SVU 5, Mary Baldwin 0 The third-seeded Knights (12-3) beat the sixth-seeded Squirrels (5-16) in the USA South quarterfinals Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Ferrum 8, Averett 6Elijah Byrd had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Panthers (14-21, 8-12 ODAC) past the Cougars (5-29-1, 2-18) on Tuesday in Danville.

Bryce Thacker had three hits and one RBI for Ferrum.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Cavs, Hokies recognizedVirginia’s Rachel Clark (57 goals) and Ashlyn McGovern (55 goals) were named to the All-ACC first team Tuesday.

UVa’s Morgan Schwab (39 assists) and Aubrey Williams (8.0 draw controls per game) made the second team, as did Virginia Tech’s Olivia Vergano (49 goals).

Virginia Tech’s Sarah Gresham (school-record 104 draw controls), Ella Rishko (42 goals) and Jocelyn Torres (138 saves) made the all-freshman team.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

SVU’s Sheaffer honoredSouthern Virginia’s Christian Sheaffer has been named a first-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

The sophomore averaged 3.96 kills and 4.9 points per set this year.