In the region: Mercer beats Virginia Tech men

BLACKSBURG — Kadeem Agard scored in the 71st minute to give the Mercer men's soccer team a 3-2 win over Virginia Tech at Thompson Field on Monday.

The Hokies fell to 0-3-1, with all three losses coming to fellow 2021 NCAA tournament participants.

Danny Flores scored Tech's first goal of the season to tie the game at 1 in the 23rd minute. Misei Yoshizawa scored in the 30th minute to give Tech a 2-1 lead.

But Michael Ille of the defending Southern Conference champion Bears (2-0-2) scored in the 63rd minute to tie the game at 2.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 9 Maryland 6, UVa 1

Joshua Bolma had one goal and two assists to lead the Terrapins (2-1-1) past the Cavaliers (2-2) on Monday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Daniel Mangarov scored in the 81st minute to cut the lead to 5-1.

Roanoke 0, Texas Lutheran 0

Zach Behe had three saves for the Maroons (1-0-1) on Monday in his team's tie with Texas Lutheran (1-0-2) in Salem.

No. 3 W&L 2, Maryville 1

Weyimi Agbeyegbe and Michael Kutsanzira scored in the first half to lead the Generals (1-1) past the Scots (0-2) on Sunday in Maryville, Tennessee.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 3, Charlotte 0

Emmalee McCarter, a forward/midfielder who was filling in as goalkeeper, had five saves Sunday to lead the Hokies (5-0-1) to a win over the 49ers (0-4-1) in Blacksburg.

Tech was without its top two goalies Sunday. Alia Skinner remains sidelined with an injury she suffered in the opener. Lauren Hargrove, who had been starting in her place, was unavailable Sunday for undisclosed reasons.

Tori Powell scored two goals for Virginia Tech.

No 5 UVa 5, No. 23 Memphis 0

Brianna Jablonowski and Haley Hopkins each scored twice to lead the Cavaliers (6-0) past the Tigers (3-3) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

Radford 5, Marshall 1

Skyler Prosser (Blacksburg), Kat Parris, Amy Swain, Paige Olson and June Stevens scored to give the host Highlanders (3-1-2) a win over the Thundering Herd (1-3-2) on Sunday.

W&L 4, Arcadia 3

Sydney Devory scored with 2:43 remaining to give the Generals (1-0-1) a win over the Knights (0-3) on Sunday in Haverford, Pennsylvania.

Grace Wielechowski of W&L scored in the 80th minute to tie the game at 3.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 12 UVa 3, JMU 2, OT

Laura Janssen scored 5:32 into overtime to give the Cavaliers (3-1) a win over the Dukes (2-2) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

No. 10 W&L 5, Sweet Briar 0

Betty Boatwright, Peyton Tysinger, Alexis Parks, Amanda Tan and Allison Pitts scored to give the Generals (1-1) a win over the Vixens (1-2) on Sunday in Lexington.

Roanoke 1, Wittenberg 0

Martha Hurley scored late in the second quarter to give the Maroons (1-2) a win over Wittenberg (0-2) on Sunday in Springfield, Ohio.