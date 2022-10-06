In the region: Miami upsets No. 24 Virginia Tech women

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Adrianna Serna, Lauren Meeks and Katerina Molina scored to give the Miami women's soccer team a 3-1 win over 24th-ranked Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

The Hokies (9-3-1, 3-2 ACC) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

The Hurricanes (4-5-2, 1-4) snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. It was their first win over Virginia Tech since 2016.

Serna scored in the first half. Meeks scored in the 59th minute, and Molina added a goal in the 64th minute to extend the lead to 3-0.

Allie George of the Hokies scored in the 82nd minute.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Roanoke 5, Randolph 0

Cameron Shackford scored three goals to lead the Maroons (6-4, 2-0 ODAC) past the WildCats (4-2-3, 0-2-1) on Wednesday in Lynchburg.

MC Petrucelli and Morgan O'Neill also scored.

W&L 1, Randolph-Macon 1

Bryn Bissinger scored in the 77th minute for the host Generals (6-0-4, 1-0-1 ODAC) on Wednesday, but Ally Spangler of the Yellow Jackets (7-2-2, 2-0-1) scored 55 seconds later to tie the game.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 9 W&L 1, No. 19 Lynchburg 1

Weyimi Agbeyegbe of the visiting Generals (8-1-2, 4-0-1 ODAC) scored in the 88th minute to enable W&L to tie the Hornets (6-0-5, 3-0-1) on Wednesday.

Roanoke 1, Hampden-Sydney 0

Quinn Kunath scored in the first half to lead the Maroons (4-4-2, 2-2-1 ODAC) past the host Tigers (5-4-2, 0-3-1) on Wednesday.

Zach Behe had four saves for Roanoke.

FIELD HOCKEY

Roanoke 6, Ferrum 0

Grace Vernarelli scored three goals to lead the Maroons (8-2, 2-0 ODAC) past the visiting Panthers (3-6, 0-1) on Wednesday.

Saige Bullock, Lindsey Keyes and Carsyn Poppa also scored.