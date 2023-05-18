The WNBA's Minnesota Lynx announced Thursday it has waived former Virginia Tech forward Taylor Soule.

Soule, who helped the Hokies make the Final Four as a graduate transfer, was chosen by Minnesota in the third and final round of the WNBA Draft last month. She was the 28th overall pick.

The Lynx, who open the regular season Friday, also waived veteran forward Damiris Dantas on Thursday.

Soule averaged 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for Tech this year, earning All-ACC second-team honors.

She played in both of Minnesota's preseason games, totaling 12 points, four rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes.

Soule was one of two Hokies who were drafted last month, along with Kayana Traylor, who was waived by Chicago on Wednesday.

Ex-Hokie Aisha Sheppard, who was drafted by Las Vegas last year, was part of the Aces' championship team last season but was cut by the Aces last week.

SOFTBALL

Roanoke 3, Misericordia 0

Jada Karnes (William Byrd) threw a six-hitter to lead the Maroons (28-12) past the Cougars (26-12) in the opener of an NCAA Division III regional Thursday in Newport News.

Morgan Clark had an RBI double, while Molly Epperson had an RBI single.

Roanoke will face defending NCAA champ Christopher Newport (27-10), an 8-3 winner over York, at noon Friday for a berth in Saturday's finals. Misericordia will meet York in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. Friday. If CNU beats Roanoke, the Maroons will play in the losers' bracket final at 5 p.m. Friday for the other berth in Saturday's finals.

MEN'S GOLF

W&L in 11th at NCAAs

Washington and Lee is in 11th place entering Friday's final round of the NCAA Division III championships in Nicholasville, Ky.

W&L shot a 4-over 292 on Thursday for a three-day total of 220-over 886.

Only 18 of the 43 teams in the field had made the cut Wednesday for the final two rounds. W&L had won a three-hole playoff with Transylvania on Wednesday for the 18th and final spot.

MEN'S TENNIS

Erb falls in NCAAs

Chapman's Caleb Wilkins beat W&L's Evan Erb 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the NCAA Division III singles championships Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Syracuse 13, JMU 7

The second-seeded and host Orange (18-2) led the entire second half in an NCAA quarterfinal win over the seventh-seeded Dukes (19-3) on Thursday.

Syracuse will play third-seeded Boston College, a 20-6 winner over visiting Notre Dame, in the May 26 semifinals in Cary, N.C.

The fourth ACC team in the quarterfinals, fourth-seeded North Carolina, lost to visiting Denver on Thursday.

ETC.

W&L wins two Cups

The ODAC announced Thursday that Washington and Lee has won two of the three ODAC Commissioner’s Cups.

W&L won the overall cup for the 21st straight year, based on its success in all sports during the 2022-23 school year. Points were awarded to schools based on the regular-season standings or ODAC tournament results.

W&L won the women’s cup for the 20th straight year.

Lynchburg won the men's cup, which W&L had claimed the past seven years.