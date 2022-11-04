In the region: Mutts suspended for Virginia Tech opener

Virginia Tech announced Friday that starting power forward Justyn Mutts has been suspended by the NCAA for Monday's season opener for participating in a non-NCAA-certified event last spring after he had declared for the NBA Draft.

The suspension is for one game, so Mutts will only miss Monday's game against Delaware State.

Mutts had declared for the draft in April while maintaining his college eligibility, leaving the door open for a return to Tech.

According to a Tech spokesman, the suspension stemmed from Mutts' participation in the second annual Tampa Bay Pro Combine. Draft hopefuls at that combine participated in workouts and games in front of NBA scouts from April 26-29 in Florida. But the combine was not certified by the NCAA for players who were maintaining their college eligibility.

Mutts wound up deciding in early June to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Tech for a sixth year of college.

— Mark Berman

FIELD HOCKEY

North Carolina 3, Virginia 2

Ryleigh Heck scored two goals to lead the top-seeded and top-ranked Tar Heels (17-0) past the third-seeded and fifth-ranked Cavaliers (13-7) in the ACC title game Friday in Durham, N.C.

UNC won the ACC tournament for the sixth straight year.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Va. Wesleyan 2, W&L 1

Shyenne Diaz and Alexis Miller scored to lead the third-seeded Marlins (15-2-2) past the second-seeded and 18th-ranked Generals (14-1-5) in an ODAC semifinal Thursday in Lexington.

Radford 1, USC Upstate 0

Amy Swain scored in the 61st minute to give the third-seeded Highlanders (11-3-4) a Big South semifinal win over the second-seeded Spartans (9-5-4) on Thursday night in Matthews, N.C.

Jordan Phillips had two saves for Radford, which will face fourth-seeded Gardner-Webb in the final Sunday in Matthews.

MEN'S SOCCER

Mercer 2, VMI 1

Michael Ille and Sekou Agard scored to give the third-seeded Bears (7-4-6) a win over the sixth-seeded Keydets (2-14-1) in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament Friday in Johnson City, Tenn.

FIELD HOCKEY

W&L 3, Roanoke 0

Peyton Tysinger, Tess Muneses and Freddie Tobeason scored to give the top-seeded and 16th-ranked Generals (15-2) an ODAC semifinal win over the fourth-seeded Maroons (12-7) on Thursday night in Lexington.

Defending champ W&L will host second-seeded and 19th-ranked Lynchburg in the final at 1 p.m. Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

SVU 3, Salem 0

Brenna Clyde had eight kills to lead the top-seeded Knights (25-7) to a win over the fourth-seeded Spirits (19-10) in a USA South semifinal Thursday night in Buena Vista.

Defending champ SVU will host second-seeded William Peace in Saturday's final.

• SVU's Courtney Pinkston (485 kills, 70 aces) has been named the USA South player of the year for the second straight year, while teammate Emma Steiger (637 digs, 72 aces) was named the libero of the year. Clyde (288 kills) was joined on the All-USA South second team by SVU's Sydney Hopkin (310 kills) and Sage Matheny (789 assists).