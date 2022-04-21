In the region: Nahiem Alleyne transferring to UConn

Former Virginia Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne tweeted Thursday that he has decided to transfer to UConn.

Alleyne, who was a three-year starter for the Hokies, entered the transfer portal last week.

He started every game for the Hokies as a junior this year, averaging 9.6 points and 31.1 minutes. He ranked second on the team with 62 3-pointers.

UConn went 23-10 overall and 13-6 in the Big East this year, losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VMI signs guard: VMI announced Thursday the signing of 6-foot-3 guard Asher Woods of Parkview High School in suburban Atlanta. He averaged 25 points as a senior.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Radford signs Traylor’s sister: Radford announced the signing of three players Thursday, including Ashlyn Traylor, who is the sister of Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor.

Ashlyn Traylor, a 5-8 guard, averaged 17.5 points as a senior at Franklin (Indiana) Community High School this year. She earned all-state honors.

Radford also signed Trinity Klock, a 6-foot forward who is transferring from South Carolina State. The Maryland native made the All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference third team as a sophomore this year, when she averaged 9.8 points and 6.9 rebounds.

The third signee was Emma Fox, a 6-4 center from Newton-Conover High School in North Carolina.

SOFTBALL

No. 20 Roanoke sweeps Ferrum: The host Maroons (24-10, 10-6 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Panthers (19-13, 9-7) on Thursday, winning the first game 1-0 and taking the nightcap 10-2 in six innings.

Jada Karnes pitched a one-hit shutout for Roanoke in Game 1. Brenna Weaver got Ferrum’s lone hit with one out in the seventh.

Kate Houle had three hits and two RBIs for Roanoke in Game 2.

No. 3 Virginia Tech 5, No. 14 Tennessee 2: Bre Peck and Jayme Bailey each belted a two-run homer to lead the Hokies (33-6) past the Lady Vols (30-13) on Wednesday night in Knoxville, Tennessee.

It was Tech’s first win over the Lady Vols since the 2008 NCAA regionals in 2008.

Emma Lemley pitched the first four innings and got the win, while Keely Rochard pitched the final three innings for the save.

BASEBALL

Hall of Fame class announced: Former Cave Spring High School, Clemson and minor-league pitcher Tyler Lumsden is part of this year’s class of the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.

The new class, which was announced Thursday, will be inducted on July 31 at the Salem Civic Center.

The class also includes the late Keith Mayhew, a former All-American pitcher at Ferrum College; Auburn High School coach and former Auburn High player Eric Altizer, who has steered his team to three state titles; Jefferson Forest High School coach and former Jefferson Forest and UVa player Ryan Gilleland; and Doug Pence, who has coached at William Byrd and in American Legion baseball.

“Butch” Craft, a sponsor of youth teams and of the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame, will receive the Wayne LaPierre Sr. award for contributions to the game.

No. 8 Virginia Tech 13, Radford 8: Tanner Schobel had three hits, including a three-run homer, and five RBIs to lead the visiting Hokies (25-9) past the Highlanders (12-24) on Wednesday night.

This is the earliest that Tech has recorded 25 wins since the 1982 season.

Jack Hurley had three hits and one RBI for Tech, while David Bryant had three hits and one RBI for Radford.

No. 11 UVa 6, Georgetown 4: Max Cotier and Colin Tuft scored in the bottom of the eighth to help the Cavaliers (28-10) beat the Hoyas (22-15) on Wednesday night in Charlottesville.

UVa scored twice in the eighth to take the 6-4 lead. Cotier scored on an error and Tuft scored on Kyle Teel’s RBI infield single.

MEN’S TENNIS

N.C. State 4, Virginia Tech 1: The 20th-ranked and sixth-seeded Wolfpack (18-8) beat the 11th-seeded Hokies (7-17) in the second round of the ACC tournament Thursday in Rome, Georgia.

Radford’s Taramonlis honored: Radford’s Demis Taramonlis was named the Big South men’s tennis player of the year on Thursday, becoming the first Highlander to earn that honor in seven years.

He is 12-6 in singles, including 7-0 in Big South play. He is 10-5 in doubles, including 4-0 in Big South play.

He made the All-Big South first team in both singles and doubles. Radford’s Andres Silva, Guilherme Severin and Konstantinos Raptis made the first team in doubles.

Silva and Aditya Balsekar made the second team in singles. Silva also made the all-academic team.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Highlanders cited: Radford’s Salma Loudili, who is 16-5 in singles play, made the All-Big South first team in singles Thursday.

Loudili made the second team in doubles. Malin Falk made the second team in singles and doubles. Falk also made the all-academic team.

TRACK AND FIELD

SVU sweeps USA South titles: Southern Virginia swept the men’s and women’s team titles at the USA South outdoor championships, which concluded Thursday in Berea, Kentucky.

SVU’s Abigail Kinoshita, who won the long jump and triple jump, was named the women’s field athlete of the meet. SVU’s Kyle Chandler was named both the men’s and women’s coach of the meet.

Other SVU winners in the women’s meet were Bayleigh Redd in the 5,000 meters; Jilane Pedersen in the high jump; Madeline Maher in the shot put; and the 4x100 relay team.

SVU winners on the men’s side were Sai Brazier in the 3,000-meter steeplechase; Cliff Bastow in the pole vault; and Daniel de la Cruz in the 400 hurdles.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 20 W&L 18, Bridgewater 11: Taylor Witherell scored four goals to lead the Generals (9-5, 7-0 ODAC) past the host Eagles (10-6, 5-4) on Wednesday night.

Roanoke 14, Shenandoah 9: Wyatt Whitlow scored four goals to lead the Maroons (11-5, 7-2 ODAC) past the Hornets (9-6, 4-4) on Wednesday night in Winchester.