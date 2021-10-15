 Skip to main content
In the region: No. 1 Florida State women beat Virginia Tech
In the region: No. 1 Florida State women beat Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Beata Olsson and Jaelin Howell scored to give the top-ranked Florida State women’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech on Friday.

Mia Justus had one save for the defending ACC champion Seminoles (14-0, 7-0), who improved to 20-0-2 in their series with Tech (8-5-2, 2-3-2).

Florida State, which lost in the NCAA championship game last spring, won its 17th straight ACC game and its 24th straight regular-season game.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

No. 2 Louisville 3, Va. Tech 0

BLACKSBURG — Anna Stevenson had 13 kills to lead the Cardinals (17-0, 7-0 ACC) to a 25-20, 30-28, 25-22 win over the Hokies (9-10, 0-7).

Logan Mosley had nine digs for Tech, giving her 1,000 for her career.

Radford 3, USC Upstate 1

RADFORD — Samantha Reitz had 18 digs to lead the Highlanders (3-16, 1-6 Big South) to a 17-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 win over the Spartans (9-12, 5-3).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Roanoke ranked No. 20

Roanoke, which went 10-2 last season, has been ranked No. 20 in NCAA Division III in the D3hoops.com preseason Top 25 poll.

ODAC power Randolph-Macon is ranked No. 1.

Marietta, which could face the Maroons on Nov. 13 in Roanoke’s Dick Leftwich Tip-Off Tournament, is No. 3.

Dubuque, which will meet Roanoke in Florida in December, is No. 16.

