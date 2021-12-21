In the region: No. 11 Cornell beats No. 8 Virginia Tech in wrestling

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The 11th-ranked Cornell wrestling team beat eighth-ranked Virginia Tech 18-15 on Tuesday on the final day of the Journeyman Collegiate Duals.

With the match tied at 12, 15th-ranked Jonathan Loew beat No. 9 Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) 7-5 in OT at 184 pounds to give the Big Red (3-1) the lead for good at 15-12.

Tech fell to 4-3.

Other matches of note included No. 5 Vito Arujau of Cornell beating No. 16 Sam Latona 12-2 at 125; No. 4 Korbin Myers of Tech beating Dominic LaJoie 9-3 at 133; top-ranked and two-time NCAA champ Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell beating Kylan Montgomery 19-3 at 149; No. 4 Mekhi Lewis of Tech beating No. 11 Chris Foca 3-1 in OT at 174; and 14th-ranked heavyweight Nathan Traxler of Tech beating No. 18 Lewis Fernandes 5-3.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UVa game canceled

Virginia announced that Wednesday’s game at Texas Southern has been canceled because Texas Southern has gone on a COVID-19 pause.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UVa game moved up

Boston College had to cancel its 6 p.m. Wednesday game at Wake Forest for COVID-19 reasons, so the ACC Network telecast of the Clemson-Virginia game has been moved up to 7 p.m. Wednesday.