In the region: No. 12 Virginia Tech men win in OT

BLACKSBURG — Danny Flores scored in the 99th minute to give the 12th-ranked Virginia Tech men's soccer team a 2-1 overtime win over Notre Dame on Friday night.

Tech beat Notre Dame for the sixth straight time.

Jacob Labovitz scored in the 53rd minute for the Hokies (5-2-1, 2-1 ACC), but Philip Quinton scored on a penalty kick 29 seconds later for the Fighting Irish (3-4-1, 1-1-1).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Roanoke 1, W&L 1

LEXINGTON — Makayla Metzler of the Maroons (6-1-1, 0-0-1 ODAC) scored on a header with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the game Saturday.

Neither team scored in the two overtime periods.

Sam Berish scored on a header in the 76th minute to give W&L (5-1-1, 0-0-1) a 1-0 lead.

Grace Coombs had three saves for W&L, while Carrington Lippi had nine saves for Roanoke.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 11 UVa 3, No. 16 Wake Forest 1

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Adele Iacobucci, Laura Janssen and Noa Boterman scored to give the Cavaliers (6-2, 1-1 ACC) a win over the Demon Deacons (4-4, 1-1) on Friday night.