BLACKSBURG — The 12th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team split a doubleheader with No. 13 Duke on Sunday, losing the first game 5-1 but winning the second game 13-8.

Emma Ritter had two homers and four RBIs in the second game for the Hokies (27-8, 9-3 ACC). Jayme Bailey and Rachel Castine also homered for Tech in that game.

Jala Wright threw a three-hitter for Duke (28-8, 10-5) in the first game.

SOFTBALL

Radford, CSU split twin bill

The host Highlanders (10-20, 1-5 Big South) split a doubleheader with Charleston Southern (13-18, 3-5) on Sunday, winning the first game 6-0 but losing the second game 4-1.

Emily Smith had a homer and a two-RBI triple in Game 1. Chloe Greene pitched a five-hit shutout in that game.

Roanoke sweeps EMU

The host Maroons (8-6, 2-0 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from Eastern Mennonite (7-10-1, 0-4) on Sunday, winning the first game 3-0 and taking the second game 12-2 in five innings.

Jada Karnes threw a four-hit shutout for Roanoke in Game 1. Lauren Hoffman had three hits and four RBIs for Roanoke in Game 2.

Ferrum splits with Lynchburg

The host Panthers (9-9, 1-3 ODAC) split a doubleheader with the Hornets (14-10, 3-3) on Sunday, winning the first game 4-3 in eight innings but losing the second game 2-0.

Macie Bell's bunt single in the bottom of the eighth drove in the winning run for the Panthers in Game 1. Gracie Dooley homered for Lynchburg in Game 2.

BASEBALL

Ferrum splits with Bridgewater

The host Panthers (9-15, 3-7 ODAC) split a doubleheader with the Eagles (12-16, 5-5) on Sunday, losing the first game 13-11 but winning the nightcap 7-6.

Ozzie Torres' RBI single in the bottom of the ninth drove in the winning win for Ferrum in Game 2.

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

Worley shines in NCAA regional

Raena Worley of Riner tied for second overall in the all-around competition at an NCAA regional Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma, helping Kentucky finish second in the team standings. Kentucky earned a berth in the NCAA national championships for the second time in school history.

Worley also tied for second in the balance beam and tied for first in the floor exercise.

She was recently named a first-team All-American in the floor exercise and a second-team All-American in the all-around.

EQUESTRIAN

W&L's O'Brien advances to national show

Clare O'Brien of Washington and Lee won the intermediate over fences class at the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Zone 4 finals Saturday in Baltimore to earn a berth in next month's IHSA national championship show in Kentucky.