Bre Peck capped a five-RBI performance with a two-run double in the eighth inning that gave the No. 13 Virginia Tech softball team the lead for good as the Hokies held off Virginia, 9-8, in extra innings Thursday to open a three-game series in Charlottesville.

The series opener featured a combined five home runs, with the Hokies (30-8, 10-3 ACC) getting long balls from Peck and Kelsey Bennett.

Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) improved to 18-3 with a complete-game effort. She allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits with eight strikeouts.

Tech leadoff hitter Kelsey Brown went 4 for 4.

Jade Hylton (Bassett) 3 for 5 with a leadoff homer in the first inning for the Cavaliers (25-12, 6-7).

Tori Gilbert hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning that tied the game at 5, and Shelby Barbee hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning that trimmed the Hokies’ lead to one run.

Presbyterian 9-2, Radford 8-11

Cori McMillan and Rachel Smith each homered and drove in three runs as the Highlanders (11-22, 2-7 Big South) claimed the second game of a road doubleheader against the Blue Hose (21-14, 2-6).

McMillan hit a homer and drove in five runs in the opener that Radford lost by one run.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

No. 9 Virginia 5, Virginia Tech 2

Virginia’s Elaine Chervinsky outlasted Semra Aksu 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 4 singles as the Cavaliers (16-4, 9-2 ACC) claimed a road win over the Hokies (10-11, 1-10).

Tech freshman Özlem Uslu won 6-1, 7-6 at No. 1 singles and junior Katie Andreini claimed a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 6 singles.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 11 Washington and Lee 22, Randolph-Macon 7

Alex Brown scored five goals to lead three players with hat tricks as the Generals (8-4, 3-2 ODAC) cruised to a home win over the Yellow Jackets (7-5, 2-2).

Michael Ott finished with four goals and Sam Mannino added three goals for W&L.

BASEBALL

VMI 14-17, Western Carolina 11-12

Cole Jenkins hit four homers and drove in eight runs as the Keydets (18-14, 5-3 SoCon) swept a road doubleheader against the Catamounts (12-18, 3-5).

Jenkins had two homers and four RBIs in each game. Cole Garrett, who had four hits in the opener, also drove in four runs in both games.