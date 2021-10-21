In the region: No. 13 Virginia Tech men beat Winthrop

BLACKSBURG — Welnilton Da Silva Jr., Jacob Labovitz and Conor Pugh scored to give the 13th-ranked Virginia Tech men's soccer team a 3-0 win over Winthrop on Wednesday night.

Ben Martino had four saves for the Hokies (9-2-3).

The Eagles (6-6) trailed 1-0 at halftime.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 1 W&L 1, Roanoke 1, 2 OT

LEXINGTON — Adrian Zimmerman of the Generals (11-0-2, 6-0-1) scored in the 74th minute in a draw with the Maroons on Wednesday night.

Neither team scored in the two overtime periods.

Liam Camilleri scored in the first half for Roanoke (7-3-5, 2-1-4).

Zach Behe had 10 saves for Roanoke.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Radford 4, Hampton 0

RADFORD — Lauren Seedlock had four saves to give the Highlanders (11-4-1, 5-3-1 Big South) their fifth straight shutout win Wednesday night.

Alexeis Kirnos, Kat Parris, Izzy Armstrong and Amy Swain scored.

FIELD HOCKEY