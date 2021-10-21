In the region: No. 13 Virginia Tech men beat Winthrop

BLACKSBURG — Welnilton Da Silva Jr., Jacob Labovitz and Conor Pugh scored to give the 13th-ranked Virginia Tech men's soccer team a 3-0 win over Winthrop on Wednesday night.
Ben Martino had four saves for the Hokies (9-2-3).
The Eagles (6-6) trailed 1-0 at halftime.
MEN'S SOCCER
No. 1 W&L 1, Roanoke 1, 2 OT
LEXINGTON — Adrian Zimmerman of the Generals (11-0-2, 6-0-1) scored in the 74th minute in a draw with the Maroons on Wednesday night.
Neither team scored in the two overtime periods.
Liam Camilleri scored in the first half for Roanoke (7-3-5, 2-1-4).
Zach Behe had 10 saves for Roanoke.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Radford 4, Hampton 0
RADFORD — Lauren Seedlock had four saves to give the Highlanders (11-4-1, 5-3-1 Big South) their fifth straight shutout win Wednesday night.
Alexeis Kirnos, Kat Parris, Izzy Armstrong and Amy Swain scored.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 12 W&L 2, Shenandoah 1
WINCHESTER — Maddy Duggleby scored with 9:33 left in the fourth quarter to give the Generals (12-0, 5-0 ODAC) a win over the Hornets (12-2, 5-1) on Wednesday night.
Freddie Tobeason also scored for W&L.
Sara Amil had 10 saves for the Generals.
VOLLEYBALL
W&L 3, Randolph-Macon 2
LEXINGTON — Sydney Heifner had 24 kills, tying for the 10th-best single-match total in school history, and 15 digs to lead the Generals (19-5, 10-0 ODAC) to a 25-15, 25-20, 16-25, 20-25, 15-11 win over the Yellow Jackets (14-5, 9-1) on Wednesday night.
Roanoke 3, Guilford 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. — James River graduate Linsey Bailey had 17 kills to lead the Maroons (8-18, 3-7 ODAC) to a 25-15, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-12 win over the Quakers (5-16, 2-8) on Wednesday night.