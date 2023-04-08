CHARLOTTESVILLE — Emma Lemley pitched a two-hit shutout to lead the 13th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team to a 7-0 win over Virginia on Saturday.

Virginia Tech (31-9, 11-4 ACC) won the series. UVa fell to 26-13, 7-8.

Lemley (Jefferson Forest) struck out five and walked one to improve to 19-3 on the year.

Kelsey Bennett had four hits, including a solo homer. She broke the Tech career RBIs record. She now has 162, breaking Megan Evans' mark of 161.

Kylie Aldridge belted a three-run homer for Tech. Kelsey Brown had three hits and scored a run.

On Friday night, UVa beat Tech 6-5 in eight innings.

Tech's Jayme Bailey belted a grand slam in the seventh to tie the game at 5.

In the eighth, UVa's Leah Boggs singled and advanced to third on a double to left field from Jade Hylton (Bassett). Bennett, the third baseman, misplayed the throw from left. Boggs slid home and scored the winning run on the error.

UVa's Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) had two hits and one RBI in that game. Hylton also had two hits.

Brown had three hits and scored a run in that game.

BASEBALL

No. 7 UVa 6, No. 20 Miami 5

Jake Gelof had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (27-4, 10-4 ACC) past the Hurricanes (20-11, 8-6) on Saturday in Charlottesville.

It was UVa's 20th straight home win dating back to last season, breaking the program record.

Gelof hit an RBI double to give UVa a 6-5 lead in the sixth.

Griff O'Ferrall had three hits and scored three runs for UVa, which clinched its first series win over Miami since 2017.

On Friday night, UVa won 14-2. Brian Edgington (6-0) allowed four hits, one run and one walk while striking out 10 in seven innings.

O'Ferrall had three hits and two RBIs in that win. Gelof homered, moving into a tie for second on the UVa career list with 35.

Roanoke splits with Shenandoah

The host Maroons (18-10, 10-3 ODAC) split a doubleheader with the Hornets (26-3, 11-2) on Saturday, winning the first game 7-6 but losing the second game 6-3.

Noah Basham belted a two-run homer in the eighth to give Roanoke a 7-6 lead in Game 1.

SVU sweeps Mary Baldwin

The Knights (9-17, 2-9 USA South) swept a doubleheader from the Squirrels (4-22, 0-11) on Saturday in Staunton, winning the first game 18-6 in seven innings and taking the second game 19-6 in seven innings.

Ty Martinez had four hits and three RBIs for SVU in Game 1. He belted a pair of three-run homers in Game 2.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 12 UVa 16, No. 24 Duke 12

Morgan Schwab scored five goals to lead the Cavaliers (10-4, 5-2 ACC) past the Blue Devils (6-7, 1-6) on Saturday in Charlottesville.

Va. Tech 17, Louisville 7

Ella Rishko scored seven goals to lead the Hokies (7-6, 3-4 ACC) past the Cardinals (4-9, 1-6) on Saturday in Blacksburg.

The seven goals were the most by a Hokie in three years.

No. 18 Roanoke 15, Randolph-Macon 9

Kate Loughran and Tiernan Connor each scored twice to lead the host Maroons (9-2, 3-1 ODAC) past the Yellow Jackets (6-6, 2-1) on Saturday.

SVU 20, William Peace 1

Alissa Johnson scored four goals to lead the Knights (6-4, 4-1 USA South) past William Peace (1-7, 0-4) on Saturday in Buena Vista.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

No. 8 SVU 3, Kean 0

Christian Sheaffer had 16 kills Saturday to lead the Knights (17-2, 7-1 Continental Volleyball Conference) to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 win over Kean (14-14, 3-5) in the regular-season finale in Buena Vista.

SVU clinched first place, so the team will host the league tournament next weekend.

On Friday night, host SVU beat No. 14 Rutgers-Newark 25-14, 25-15, 25-15. Sheaffer had 12 kills and nine digs.