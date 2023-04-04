BLACKSBURG — The 13th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team swept a doubleheader from Longwood on Tuesday, winning the first game 10-2 in six innings and taking the nightcap 11-1 in five innings.

Emma Ritter went 4 for 4 with three doubles and four RBIs for the Hokies (29-8) in Game 1. Cameron Fagan belted a two-run homer. Kelsey Brown had two hits and scored three runs. Rachel Castine had two hits and two RBIs.

Jayme Bailey had three hits and one RBI for Virginia Tech in the second game. Fagan had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs. Brown had two hits and scored twice. Ritter homered.

The Lancers fell to 17-13.

BASEBALL

Roanoke 13, Maryville 5Jonny Wall had two hits and scored three runs to lead the host Maroons (17-9) past the Scots (14-9) on Tuesday.

Pfeiffer 12, Ferrum 11 Josh Turner had three hits and scored twice Tuesday to lead the Falcons (7-13) past the Panthers (9-17) in Misenheimer, N.C.

Clayton Michael had four hits and one RBI for Ferrum. Benjamin Thomas had three hits and one RBI. Nick Funk had two hits and three RBIs.

Thomas grounded into a fielder’s choice with men on first and second to end the game.

Guilford 23, SVU 8 Hayes Henderson had four hits and five RBIs on Tuesday to lead the Quakers (11-14-1) past the Knights (7-17) in a seven-inning game in Greensboro, N.C.

Stockton Hall had three hits and two RBIs for SVU. Seth Lloyd had three hits and one RBI.

Roanoke 17,

Ferrum 11Jonny Wall had three hits and four RBIs to lead the host Maroons (9-2 ODAC) past the Panthers (3-8 ODAC) on Monday night.

Ty Staz had three hits and one RBI for Roanoke. Brody Langlotz had three hits and two RBIs. Connor Butler had two hits and two RBIs.

Clayton Michael had three hits and scored twice for Ferrum. Grayson Chitwood had two hits and two RBIs. Brett Mason had two hits and one RBI.

MEN’S LACROSSE

SVU 9, Greensboro 8Peyton Merwin, Sterling Thatcher and Jon Yandow scored two goals apiece to lead the Knights (5-6, 4-0 USA South) past the host Pride (4-7, 1-1) on Tuesday.

Thatcher scored with 2:44 left in the third to give SVU the lead for good at 8-7.