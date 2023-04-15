SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The 14th-ranked Virginia Tech softball team split a doubleheader at Notre Dame on Saturday, winning the first game 8-7 but losing the second game 11-3 in five innings.

The Hokies (32-13, 12-6 ACC) scored three runs in the top of the sixth to grab an 8-7 lead in Game 1. Kelsey Bennett had a two-RBI double to tie the game at 7, with Teagan Thrunk bringing home the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly.

Bre Peck had a two-run homer and a solo homer for Tech in the win.

Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) got the save in Game 1 but took the loss in Game 2.

Notre Dame (27-11-1, 9-8-1) won the series two games to one. Notre Dame has won 20 of the teams' last 23 meetings.

SOFTBALL

UVa splits with No. 4 FSU

The Cavaliers (28-15, 8-9 ACC) split a doubleheader with the Seminoles (35-8, 13-2) on Saturday, winning the first game 6-5 but losing the second game 8-0 in six innings.

UVa snapped a 17-game losing streak in the series in Game 1. Abby Weaver (Cave Spring) had two hits and one RBI in the win.

Florida State beat UVa 6-1 on Friday night.

Radford 6, USC Upstate 5

Abby Wilson (Auburn High) belted a solo homer in the seventh to give the host Highlanders (13-23, 3-7 Big South) a win over the Spartans (29-14, 5-8) in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Roanoke sweeps No. 9 Randolph-Macon

The Maroons (12-8, 6-2 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Yellow Jackets (23-7, 7-3) on Saturday in Ashland, winning the first game 4-3 in eight innings and taking the second game 8-0 in five innings.

In Game 1, Lilly Burns hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 2. Rachel Sirbaugh and Adriana Rivera each hit an RBI double in the eighth to give Roanoke a 4-2 lead.

Lindsay Gedro pitched a one-hitter to win Game 2.

WOMEN'S GOLF

UVa 3, Wake Forest 2

The 22nd-ranked and fourth-seeded Cavaliers beat the second-ranked and top-seeded Demon Deacons in the match-play semifinals of the ACC championships Saturday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Virginia will take on 24th-ranked and third-seeded Clemson on Sunday for the title.

BASEBALL

VMI sweeps SIU-Edwardsville

The Keydets (20-16) swept a doubleheader from SIU-Edwardsville (20-14) on Saturday in Lexington, winning the first game 13-3 in eight innings and taking the nightcap 10-4.

Ty Swaim had four hits and one RBI for VMI in Game 1, while Cole Jenkins had four hits and one RBI for VMI in Game 2.

Ferrum sweeps Va. Wesleyan

The host Panthers (11-20, 5-11 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Marlins (5-24-1, 4-11-1) on Saturday, winning the first game 10-9 in 10 innings and taking the nightcap 9-6.

Tyson Measamer hit a pinch-hit RBI single in the 10th to give Ferrum the win in Game 1. Enrique Diaz had three hits and scored a run for Ferrum in Game 2.

W&L splits with Hampden-Sydney

The Generals (14-12, 8-8 ODAC) split a doubleheader with the Tigers (16-15, 9-7) on Saturday in Lexington, losing the first game 6-1 but winning the second game 4-1.

Evan Blair pitched a four-hitter for Washington and Lee to win Game 2.

Pitt 7, No. 7 UVa 5

The Panthers (15-17, 6-8 ACC) beat the Cavaliers (30-5, 11-5) on Friday night in Charlottesville, snapping UVa's school-record 23-game home winning streak.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 2 Duke 15, No. 3 UVa 14

William Helm had 12 saves to lead the Blue Devils (11-2, 3-2 ACC) past the Cavaliers (8-3, 2-2) on Saturday in Durham, N.C.

It was Duke's 18th straight regular-season win in the series.

No. 11 W&L 31, Averett 1

Alex Brown scored five goals to lead the Generals (9-4, 4-2 ODAC) past the Cougars (3-9, 1-6) on Saturday in Danville.

Hudson Pokorny had eight assists, tying the W&L single-game mark.

The 31 goals tied a W&L record. The 30-goal margin of victory broke a W&L record.

Roanoke 26, Bridgewater 11

Wyatt Whitlow and Noah Good each scored four goals to lead the visiting Maroons (10-5, 6-1 ODAC) past the Eagles (6-6, 3-3) on Saturday.

SVU 15, William Peace 7

Eric Norr scored five goals Saturday to lead the Knights (6-7, 5-1 USA South) past William Peace (5-6, 1-4) in Buena Vista.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Radford 17, Winthrop 7

Margaret Gleason scored seven goals Saturday to lead the host Highlanders (4-10, 1-5 Big South) past the Eagles (3-10, 0-6).

No. 2 W&L 24, Va. Wesleyan 0

Hanna Bishop scored three goals to lead the Generals (12-1, 5-0 ODAC) past the Marlins (3-10, 1-4) on Saturday in Lexington.

No. 17 Roanoke 12, CNU 7

Lilly Blair (Salem) scored four goals to lead the host Maroons (11-2) past Christopher Newport (7-6) on Saturday.

SVU 17, N.C. Wesleyan

Piper Searle scored four goals Saturday to lead the Knights (6-5, 4-2 USA South) past the Battling Bishops (2-9, 1-5) in Rocky Mount, N.C.