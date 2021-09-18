In the region: No. 17 Virginia Tech men beat UVa in double OT

BLACKSBURG — Jacob Labovitz scored on a header in the 108th minute to give the 17th-ranked Virginia Tech men's soccer team a 2-1 win over Virginia in double overtime Friday night.
The Hokies (3-1-2, 1-1 ACC) beat UVa (2-3-1, 0-2) for just the fourth time in the 43-game history of the series. It was Tech's first home win over UVa since 2004.
The teams went 1-1-1 against each other during the 2020-21 school year, including a Tech win last November in Charlottesville.
Labovitz scored on a header in the 47th minute Friday, but Asparah Slavov tied the game in the 58th minute.
The game drew a record 2,725 fans to Thompson Field.
MEN'S SOCCER
No. 3 W&L 2, Hanover 0
HANOVER, Md. — John Peterson scored twice to give the Generals (4-0-1) a win over the Panthers (3-2-1) on Friday.
Michael Nyc had three saves for W&L.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
No. 7 UVa 1, Wake Forest 0
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Diana Ordonez scored in the 20th minute to give the Cavaliers (8-1, 1-0 ACC) a win over the Demon Deacons (8-1, 0-1) on Friday.
It was the first goal Wake Forest has allowed this season.
Laurel Ivory had three saves for UVa.
CROSS COUNTRY
Moran triumphs
NEW MARKET — UVa graduate transfer and Salem High School graduate Hannah Moran of Radford won the women's race at the JMU Invitational on Friday.
Moran, who won her second race of the season, had a time of 18:27.5 on the 5.2K course. She won by almost 30 seconds.
Radford's Joshua Daggett was second in the men's race. Radford took second in both the men's and women's team standings.
FIELD HOCKEY
W&L 2, Dickinson 0
CARLISLE, Penn. — Sara Amil had 10 saves to lead the Generals (4-0) past the Red Devils (1-4) on Friday.
The senor goalkeeper recorded her 14th shutout, tying the W&L career record.
Grace Weise and Freddie Tobeason scored the goals.