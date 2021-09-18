In the region: No. 17 Virginia Tech men beat UVa in double OT

BLACKSBURG — Jacob Labovitz scored on a header in the 108th minute to give the 17th-ranked Virginia Tech men's soccer team a 2-1 win over Virginia in double overtime Friday night.

The Hokies (3-1-2, 1-1 ACC) beat UVa (2-3-1, 0-2) for just the fourth time in the 43-game history of the series. It was Tech's first home win over UVa since 2004.

The teams went 1-1-1 against each other during the 2020-21 school year, including a Tech win last November in Charlottesville.

Labovitz scored on a header in the 47th minute Friday, but Asparah Slavov tied the game in the 58th minute.

The game drew a record 2,725 fans to Thompson Field.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 3 W&L 2, Hanover 0

HANOVER, Md. — John Peterson scored twice to give the Generals (4-0-1) a win over the Panthers (3-2-1) on Friday.

Michael Nyc had three saves for W&L.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 7 UVa 1, Wake Forest 0