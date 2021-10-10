In the region: No. 17 Virginia Tech women lose at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shayla Smart scored in the 64th minute to give the Wake Forest women's soccer team a 4-3 win over No. 17 Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Wake's Kailtyn Parks made a key save with less than four minutes to go.

The Demon Deacons (12-2, 4-2 ACC) led 3-1 at halftime, thanks in part to two Sofia Rossi goals on penalty kicks.

Tori Powell of the Hokies (8-4-2, 2-2-2) scored her second goal of the game just 18 seconds into the second half to cut the lead to 3-2. Powell scored her third goal of the game in the 61st minute to tie the game at 3.

Tech lost its second straight game.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 2 UVa 5, Syracuse 0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Haley Hopkins scored two goals to lead the Cavaliers (12-1-1, 5-0-1 ACC) to a win over the Orange (4-8-1, 0-6) on Sunday.

VMI 2, Mercer 2, 2 OT

LEXINGTON — Gabby Criscione and Sam Fee of the Keydets (3-11-1, 0-4-1 Southern Conference) scored in the second half to tie the game at 2 on Sunday.

Neither VMI nor Mercer (5-4-4, 2-1-3) scored in the two overtime periods.