In the region: No. 17 Virginia Tech women lose at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shayla Smart scored in the 64th minute to give the Wake Forest women's soccer team a 4-3 win over No. 17 Virginia Tech on Sunday.
Wake's Kailtyn Parks made a key save with less than four minutes to go.
The Demon Deacons (12-2, 4-2 ACC) led 3-1 at halftime, thanks in part to two Sofia Rossi goals on penalty kicks.
Tori Powell of the Hokies (8-4-2, 2-2-2) scored her second goal of the game just 18 seconds into the second half to cut the lead to 3-2. Powell scored her third goal of the game in the 61st minute to tie the game at 3.
Tech lost its second straight game.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
No. 2 UVa 5, Syracuse 0
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Haley Hopkins scored two goals to lead the Cavaliers (12-1-1, 5-0-1 ACC) to a win over the Orange (4-8-1, 0-6) on Sunday.
VMI 2, Mercer 2, 2 OT
LEXINGTON — Gabby Criscione and Sam Fee of the Keydets (3-11-1, 0-4-1 Southern Conference) scored in the second half to tie the game at 2 on Sunday.
Neither VMI nor Mercer (5-4-4, 2-1-3) scored in the two overtime periods.
Radford 2, Winthrop 0
RADFORD — Brianna Oliver and Amy Swain scored in the second half to give the Highlanders (8-4-1, 2-3-1 Big South) a win over the Eagles (6-4-2, 4-2-1) on Saturday night.
MEN'S SOCCER
No. 1 W&L 2, Hampden-Sydney 0
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Weyimi Agbeyegbe and Tyler Smith scored in the second half to give the Generals (10-0-1, 4-0 ODAC) a win over the Tigers (4-5-1, 1-3) on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Roanoke 6, Concordia (Wis.) 1
DANVILLE, Ky. — Emilee Wooten scored three goals to lead the Maroons (5-6) to a win over Concordia (4-7) on Sunday.
No. 14 W&L 8, Bridgewater 0
LEXINGTON — Freddie Tobeason scored three goals to lead the Generals (9-0, 3-0 ODAC) past the Eagles (4-8, 1-2) on Saturday.