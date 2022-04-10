In the region: No. 2 Florida State rallies past No. 4 Virginia Tech in softball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The second-ranked Florida State softball team scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past fourth-ranked Virginia Tech 8-6 on Sunday.

Tech head coach Pete D'Amour and pitching coach Doug Gillis were separately ejected in the bottom of the sixth for arguing with an umpire during a stretch when Tech freshman reliever Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) was called for five illegal pitches (for having both feet simultaneously in the air).

FSU's first run in the bottom of the sixth came when Kalei Harding hit an RBI single off Tech ace Keely Rochard to cut the Tech lead to 6-4. With runners on second and third, Lemley relieved Rochard with one out.

Thanks in part to the illegal pitches (a ball is assigned to the count for each illegal pitch, even if the batter makes contact or swings and misses), Lemley walked both batters she faced and FSU cut the lead to 6-5. The first batter would have struck out and the second batter would have flied out had illegal pitches not been called. Rochard returned to the circle, but Sydney Sherrill hit a three-RBI double to give FSU the lead.

The Hokies (29-5, 13-1 ACC) had taken a 6-3 lead in the top of the sixth on Addy Greene's pinch-hit, inside-the-park grand slam.

FSU (37-4, 11-4) lost the first two games of the series.

SOFTBALL

No. 10 Roanoke sweeps Randolph

The Maroons (20-8, 6-4 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from Randolph (7-24, 1-9) on Sunday in Lynchburg, winning the first game 2-1 and the second game 8-6.

Jada Karnes (William Byrd) pitched a three-hitter for Roanoke in Game 1, striking out five and walking none. Shanan Hester had an RBI double for Roanoke, and Morgan Clark had an RBI single.

In Game 2, Roanoke scored five runs in the top of the seventh to grab an 8-5 lead. Sammie Murphy had two hits, including an RBI triple, for Roanoke in that game.

Ferrum splits doubleheader

The visiting Panthers (17-9, 7-3 ODAC) split a doubleheader with Bridgewater (19-13, 9-3) on Sunday, winning the first game 2-0 but losing the second game 12-0 in five innings.

Lyndsey Sears pitched a two-hit shutout for Ferrum in Game 1. She also hit a two-RBI double in the win.

BASEBALL

No. 21 N.C. State 10, Va. Tech 3

Dominic Pilolli had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Wolfpack (19-11, 7-7 ACC) past the Hokies (20-8, 7-6) on Sunday in Blacksburg.

Cade Hunter belted a solo homer for Tech, which won the first two games of the series. Jack Hurley went 0 for 4, ending his 26-game hitting streak.

No. 8 Miami 15, No. 3 UVa 5

Edgardo Villegas had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Hurricanes (26-6, 13-2 ACC) past the Cavaliers (26-6, 9-6) on Sunday in Coral Gables, Florida.

Chris Newell had four hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for UVa.

Miami swept the three-game series.

VMI 1, Samford 0

Tyler Kaltreider, Nathan Light, Will Riley and Will Lopez combined on a four-hit shutout Sunday to give the Keydets (10-23, 1-2 Southern Conference) a win over the Bulldogs (15-14, 2-1) in Birmingham, Alabama.

In the second inning, VMI's Trey Morgan tripled and scored on Cole Jenkins' RBI single.

Radford 14, Gardner-Webb 3

Bradlee Preap had five hits and four RBIs to lead the host Highlanders (10-21, 4-8 Big South) past the Runnin' Bulldogs (11-22, 2-7) on Sunday.

Ryan Gilmore had three hits and two RBIs for Radford, which won a Big South series for the first time this season. Ty Dooley added three hits and one RBI.

EQUESTRIAN

Paxton makes nationals

Rockbridge County High School graduate Lexie Paxton of Washington and Lee qualified for next month's IHSA National Championship Show by winning the Intermediate Fences during the individual portion of the IHSA Zone 4 Finals on Saturday in Laurinburg, North Carolina.