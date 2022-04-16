In the region: No. 2 Virginia Tech beats UVa on Lawter's walk-off single

BLACKSBURG — Mackenzie Lawter hit a walk-off, RBI single with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the second-ranked Virginia Tech softball team a 5-4, extra-inning win over Virginia on Saturday.

Meredith Slaw had three hits, including two homers, and four RBIs for the Hokies (32-6, 15-2 ACC).

Slaw had a two-RBI single in the fifth to tie the game at 3.

Katie Goldberg homered in the top of the eighth for UVa (23-21, 9-9).

Slaw homered in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at 4. An error and a walk set the stage for Lawter's game-winning hit, which also gave Tech the series win.

Keely Rochard (18-2) went the distance to get the win.

SOFTBALL

No. 12 Roanoke splits with Guilford

The host Maroons (22-10, 8-6 ODAC) split a doubleheader with the Quakers (11-23, 2-12) on Saturday, winning the first game 11-0 in five innings but losing the second game 5-1.

Jada Karnes (William Byrd) pitched a perfect game for Roanoke in Game 1. She struck out seven batters. Makayla Austin had two hits and one RBI in the win.

BASEBALL

No. 2 Miami 8, No. 21 Va. Tech 5

Maxwell Romero Jr. had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Hurricanes (28-8, 14-4) past the Hokies (23-9, 9-7) on Saturday in Blacksburg.

Tanner Schobel belted a grand slam for Tech.

On Friday night, Tech squashed Miami 13-2 to clinch its first series win against a top-five foe in five years. The game drew 3,521 fans — the biggest crowd ever for a regular-season game at English Field. John Szefc recorded the 500th win of his head-coaching career.

Nick Biddison and Schobel each had three hits and one RBI in that game. Drue Hackenberg (7-0) pitched the first eight innings to get the win.

No. 8 UVa 18, Pitt 0

Jake Gelof had four hits and two RBIs to lead the visiting Cavaliers (27-8, 10-7 ACC) past the Panthers (20-13, 8-8) on Saturday.

On Friday night, Pitt won 9-4.

The Citadel 22, VMI 5

The Bulldogs (19-15, 1-5 Southern Conference) scored 15 runs in the first three innings en route to a win over the Keydets (12-25, 3-3) on Saturday in Lexington. The game was stopped after the seventh inning because of the lopsided score.

On Friday night, Brett Cook hit a walk-off, RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to give VMI a 3-2 victory and the series win. Cook and Trey Morgan each had three hits and one RBI in the win.

Radford 3, High Point 0

Zach Davidson pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out three and walking none, to help the Highlanders (12-23, 6-9 Big South) beat the host Panthers (12-24, 7-8) on Saturday.

Avery Spencer had three hits and two RBIs for Radford.

On Friday night, Radford won 14-1. Bradlee Peap had three hits, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs. Cameron Pittman had three hits and scored twice.

W&L sweeps doubleheader

The Generals (14-13, 9-8 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from the Marlins on Saturday in Virginia Beach, winning the first game 15-6 and taking the nightcap 6-1 in 11 innings.

Zach Perkins had three hits and four RBIs in Game 1. Ethan Zulueta added three hits and three RBIs in that win. Each smacked a two-run homer.

W&L erupted for five runs in the 11th inning of Game 2, thanks to a two-RBI double from Chapin Bassi, an RBI single from Jacob Jackson and a two-RBI single from Zach Senders.

WOMEN'S GOLF

UVa falls in ACC semis

Fourth-ranked Wake Forest beat the eighth-ranked Cavaliers 3-1-1 in the match-play semifinals of the ACC tournament Saturday in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 20 W&L 31, Ferrum 2

The Generals (8-5, 6-0 ODAC) scored a school-record 31 goals in their win over the Panthers (3-10, 0-8) on Saturday in Lexington.

Taylor Witherell scored six goals for W&L.

SVU 24, Methodist 11

Tennison Schmidt and Gabe King each scored five goals to lead the Knights (9-4, 6-0 USA South) past the Monarchs (7-7, 2-4) on Saturday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 5 W&L 24, Guilford 2

Ginny Taylor scored four goals to lead the Generals (11-2, 5-0 ODAC) past the Quakers (4-9, 1-4) on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

SVU 18, Brevard 2

Tyler John scored four goals to lead the Knights (8-6, 7-1 USA South) past the Tornados (5-10, 3-6) on Saturday in Buena Vista.