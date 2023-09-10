BLACKSBURG — Ella Hase scored in the 54th minute to give the 20th-ranked Northwestern women’s soccer team a 3-2 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Taylor Price of the Hokies (3-2-3) scored in the 52nd minute to tie the score at 2. It was her second goal of the game.

Megan Norkett and Meg Boade also scored for the Wildcats (6-0-2).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Radford 3, Appalachian State 1: Helena Willson, Alexeis Kirnos and Paige Olson scored to give the host Highlanders (4-3-1) a win over the Mountaineers (3-2-1) on Sunday.

Lexi Radvanyi had two saves for Radford.

MEN’S SOCCER

No. 11 W&L 3, Otterbein 3: Matthew Jenkins, Buster Couhig and Lucas Pleasants of W&L (1-1-3) scored as the Generals tied Otterbein (0-1-2) on Sunday in Charleston, W.Va.

Jayden Lunsford of Otterbein scored in the 84th minute to tie the game at 3.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 6 UVa 1, No. 14 Harvard 0: Laura Janssen scored in the third quarter to give the Cavaliers (5-1) a win over the Crimson Tide (2-2) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

Tyler Kennedy had four saves for UVa.

VOLLEYBALL

Virginia Tech 3, Fairleigh Dickinson 1: Leandra Mangual-Duran had 11 kills and 10 digs Saturday to help the Hokies beat the Knights 28-26, 23-25, 25-19, 25-11 in the Lehigh Invitational in Bethlehem, Penn.

Virginia Tech (9-0) tied the school record for the best start to a season, matching the 9-0 start by the 2009 Hokies.

W&L’s Snyder gets milestone win: Bryan Snyder earned his 600th win as W&L’s coach Saturday during the W&L Invitational in Lexington.

The Generals beat Marymount 24-26, 25-18, 25-17, 22-25, 17-15 in their first match of the day, giving Snyder his milestone victory. The Generals (8-0) then beat Southern Virginia 25-18, 25-14, 25-15.

Snyder is now 642-216 in his 26 seasons as a college head coach, including 601-191 at W&L.

Sydney Heifner had 14 kills and 24 digs for W&L in the win over Marymount, while McKenna Cook had 14 digs in the win over SVU.